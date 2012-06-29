"Business Opportunities in Energy Infrastructure Construction in BRIC" Published

New Construction market report from BRICdata: "Business Opportunities in Energy Infrastructure Construction in BRIC"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- China is the largest energy infrastructure construction market among the BRIC countries, followed by India, Russia and Brazil. The construction cost of Brazilian energy infrastructure projects recorded a CAGR of 6.34% during the review period, and is projected to record a CAGR of 11.01% over the forecast period. The growth will be driven by Brazil's ten-year electrical energy plan as per which the country is expected to triple its renewable energy usage by 2020 and create significant opportunities in wind energy construction over the next five years.
The construction cost of Russian energy infrastructure projects recorded a CAGR of 15.79% during the review period, and is projected to record a CAGR of 13.19% over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, Russia is planning to invest US$320 billion in cleantech energy as the emphasis on renewable energy increases amid growing concern regarding the environmental impact of traditional energy sources. Overall, Russia is aiming to produce 4.5% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020, and this focus on cleantech energy is therefore only expected to increase over the forecast period.
The construction cost of Indian energy infrastructure projects recorded a CAGR of 20.66% during the review period and is projected to record a CAGR of 22.52% over the forecast period. As part of the country's 12th Five-Year Plan (2012-2017) India plans to invest a total of US$143 billion in the construction of oil and gas pipelines. This substantial investment is expected to offer numerous business opportunities to infrastructure companies such as L&T-Valdel Engineering Limited (LTV) and Engineers India, both of which have expertise in oil and gas pipeline projects.
The construction cost of Chinese energy infrastructure projects recorded a CAGR of 19.22% during the review period and is projected to record a CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period. China plans to invest a total of RMB11.1 trillion into power generation projects by 2020. These investments are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities to infrastructure construction companies operating in China.
Key Highlights
- The Indian power infrastructure construction sub-category recorded the fastest growth among the BRIC countries during the review period, while China was the largest in terms of value in 2011.
- The Chinese oil and gas infrastructure construction sub-category recorded among the fastest growth among the BRIC countries during the review period, and was also the largest market in terms of value in 2011.
- In Brazil, growth is expected to be primarily driven by the cleantech energy project type, which accounted for the largest share of power infrastructure construction during the review period and is expected to record further growth over the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Suzlon, Vestas, Andradegutierrez Group, Zagope, Odebrecht, ETH Bioenergia, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (Cemig), Camargo Correa SA, Stroytransgaz, Renaissance Construction, WHSD-Nevskij Meridian Consortium, GMR Infrastructure, Tata Projects Limited, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Engineers India Limited, Gammon India Limited, Punj Lloyd Limited, L&T-Valdel, China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation, Power Construction Corporation of China, Dongfang Electric Corporation, Shanghai Urban Construction (Group) Corporation, PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC Ltd, HydroChina Corporation, Sinohydro Corporation, State Grid and China Southern Power Grid, Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC)
