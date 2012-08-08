New Construction research report from BRICdata is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Russia ranked first in Europe in terms of the volume of total retail space constructed in 2011. The country's retail construction activities covered a total retail space of XX square meters. Over 2012, Russia is projected to retain this position because of the proposed development of a further XX million square meters of land.
There are a number of new projects in the pipeline and the market is also recording a gradual rise in rental rates. These are positive signs for the industry overall. Due to the global financial crisis and subsequent recession Russian retailers were forced to re-think their expansion strategies. Over the forecast period, retailers are expected to choose their locations with the utmost precision. This will be an interesting time as there is a growing trend towards conceptualized shopping centers across the country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the retail building construction market in Russia:
- It provides historical values for the Russian retail building construction market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 period
- It offers a detailed analysis of market size by construction activity
- It covers an exhaustive summary on key trends, drivers and issues in the retail building construction industry
- It details the competitive landscape in the retail building construction industry in Russia
- It has in-depth coverage of the challenges affecting each retail building construction market in Russia
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Russian retail building construction industry
- Identify the key market trends and challenges in the retail building construction industry in Russia
- Identify the growth opportunities and industry dynamics in the retail building construction industry in Russia
- Assess the competitive landscape in the retail building construction market enabling the formulation of effective market-entry strategies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mostotrest OAO, PJSC Yuzhtruboprovodstroy
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Business Opportunities in the Retail Building Construction Industry in China: Market Profile
- Business Opportunities in the Retail Building Construction Industry in Brazil: Market Profile
- Business Opportunities in the Retail Building Construction Industry in India: Market Profile
- Business Opportunities in the Retail Buildings Construction Market in BRIC
- Business Confidence in the Global Construction Industry in 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, and Demand and Expenditure Forecast
- Construction in Northern China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Global Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Construction in Spain - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Australia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015