Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- The Brazilian water infrastructure construction market recorded significant growth over the review period (2007-2011) during which construction grew at a CAGR of 16.15%. Government spending and reforms were the key drivers behind the growth of Brazil's water and sewage infrastructure construction market. The Russian sewage infrastructure construction market recorded significant growth during the review period and posted a CAGR of 30.98% during the review period. Over the forecast period, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.34%. An increase in public-private partnership (PPPs), highway construction and enhanced levels of government spending were the key drivers of sewage infrastructure construction activity during the review period. The Indian water infrastructure construction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.22% over the forecast period. The Chinese water infrastructure construction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.07% over the forecast period. This growth is expected to be mainly driven by China's 12th five-year-plan, in which RMB430 billion has been allocated for the construction of new pipelines and treatment plants. The government has also set guidelines to achieve an urban treatment scale of 45.69 million cubic meters per day by 2015.
- China accounts for the majority of the water infrastructure construction market, measuring a 64.5% share in 2011. It was followed by India with a 15.2% share, Brazil, with a share comprising 10.5% and Russia, which accounted for 9.8%.
- China accounts for a 53.2% share of the BRIC sewage infrastructure construction market. It was followed by Russia, with a share of 18.6%, India, which accounted for 15.2% and Brazil, which comprised 13.0%.
- Brazil's positive economic outlook is expected to drive growth within the water and sewage infrastructure construction market.
- In Russia, growth is expected to be primarily driven by an increase in public-private partnerships (PPPs), highway construction and enhanced levels of government spending.
- A push towards investment, as announced in the Indian government's 12th five-year-plan, is expected to support growth in terms of water infrastructure construction activity in India. A total of INR2,715 billion has been allocated for the construction and development of new and existing water infrastructure.
