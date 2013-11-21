Business Opportunity of the Year 2013 Is Acheived by Healthy Vending Business Naturals 2 Go

Idaho Falls, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- The Franchise Brokers Association (FBA) recently announced the award winners from its 2013 conference held November 11th-13th at Embassy Suites in Orlando, Florida, including Naturals 2 Go healthy vending as Business Opportunity of the Year. The association works with franchise brokers and consultants by providing support services, planning tools and educational information needed to help their clients find successful businesses.



Naturals 2 Go was awarded the Business Opportunity of the Year award for the second year in a row, solidifying the company’s reputation as a top competitor in both the healthy vending industry and the business opportunity industry. Naturals 2 Go helps business operators launch healthy vending machine businesses in their hometowns with a proven program established during a 26 year history through the parent company, Vend Tech International. In addition to the sale of healthy vending machines, Naturals 2 Go provides in-person training and education to each healthy vending business operator at their headquarters in Idaho Falls, ID, as well as their east coast training center in Richmond, VA.



Additionally, the company offers post-sale support in the form of web-based business management tools, ongoing training, and a mentor program - all made available to each business operator relying on Naturals 2 Go healthy vending machines for their vending business.



“We are honored to have received this award, and humbled to have received it in back-to-back years,” says Randy Francis, the President of Vend Tech International. “We’ve spent the last 26 years earning our reputation as honest business people who want other honest business people to be successful, and these awards let us know that we must be doing a good job.”



Naturals 2 Go Healthy Vending started a mission to boost small business growth by helping individuals and families start and build their own businesses. Since the healthy vending business does not require its own brick-and-mortar location, these operators can start their businesses much more rapidly, without the costs associated with a physical location. The company offers training, business management tools, and complete marketing programs to each of its healthy vending business operators.



About Naturals 2 Go

Naturals 2 Go, a division of Vend Tech International, is a healthy vending machine supplier that specializes in assisting new business operators through innovative training and support tools, enabling each operator with the information and materials they need to start and grow a healthy vending business.



Contact



Amy Anderson

Makayla Seger

Naturals 2 Go Healthy Vending

Makayla Seger

8006798370

http://www.naturals2go.com