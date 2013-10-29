Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Need to withhold child support from employee check? Now it is easy and simple with the new features in EzPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com. In response to customers’ requests, the updated payroll software can now support up to seven customized deduction fields. These customized deduction fields provider employer more controls to handle 401K, flexible account, child support, health insurance and other deductions.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll accounting software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



To speed up the year-end tax reporting, payroll tax software developers at halfpricesoft.com now offers customers a very unique opportunity in a bundle version of Ezpaycheck 2013 and 2014 for the low cost of only $99.00 . A total savings of $48.00!



“Our small business payroll software and the new features in ezPaycheck will allow businesses to calculate child support garnishments in a snap!” said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



-Supports special wage garnishments



- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



- Supports network access.



Halfpricesoft.com developer believe small businesses should spend more time on their business, not the taxes. Designed with simplicity in mind, EzPaycheck payroll software speeds up payroll tax calculations, paycheck processing and tax form reporting.



Priced at $89 for new customers ($59 for 2012 customers), ezPaycheck payroll tax solution is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.