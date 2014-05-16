Business Phone Providers TelcoDepot.com Reveal How Aastra Saved Iowa State 600K

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- As the Cloud becomes increasingly popular with businesses, universities like Iowa State are following suit by implementing similar communication solutions to cut their operational costs and modernize their systems. In their most recent article, TelcoDepot.com reveals how Iowa State University transitioned from their legacy PBX system to the Cloud in just 10 weeks with the services provided by Aastra.



TelcoDepot.com, a provider of high-end telecom services and equipment like VoIP and Aastra have witnessed the internet transform traditional phone systems. The Cloud offers universities and businesses a slew of features and functionality that is necessary in today’s global market. By employing Cloud technology, Iowa State was able to save a whopping $600K per year. By switching to an off-site provider, ISU could then focus their IT staff on more relevant initiatives.



The Cloud not only benefits universities in savings alone, it allows for sharing of ideas and research with other educational institutions. Files can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Working remotely is a breeze and staffers can join critical conference meetings from home or on vacation. This is a big leap in communications from the days of analog business phones.



“Even seasoned professionals like us are excited about the Cloud and all its possibilities. Universities and businesses alike can enjoy seamless communications,” says a TelcoDepot.com spokesperson.



ISU rid themselves of the headache and expense of maintaining and expanding their old phone system with the implementation of the Cloud. Businesses of all sizes can do the same and benefit from the features and cost savings it provides. The experts at TelcoDepot.com are committed to presenting clients with a telecommunications solution that is custom tailored to their specific needs.



For more information on Cloud technology and phone systems, please visit TelcoDepot.com. To receive free expert advice on acquiring a new state of the art phone system, call 1800-390-1200.



About TelcoDepot.com

TelcoDepot.com is a supplier of top quality communications equipment. They are experts in business phone system solutions such as VoIP services, video conferencing equipment, video surveillance and phone system installation. Their highly educated and committed staff of professionals takes pride in carefully guiding customers in the selection of a business telephone system that offers more functions and features at a great price.