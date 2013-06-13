Business Process as a Service (BPaas) & Cloud Business Process Management (BPM) Market to Reach $7.12 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 45.55%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- The report on " Business Process as A Service (BPaaS) And Cloud BPM Market By Process Outsourcing (Sales, Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, Marketing, Operations) – Global Advancements, Opportunity Roadmaps, Market Forecast and Analysis (2013 - 2018) " ,defines and segments the global business process services market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints and opportunities impacting it along with the technology roadmap and adoption trends. MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and Platform BPO market for business processes such as sales, finance and accounting, human resources, marketing and operations, by type of solutions: platform and services; by type of deployment models: hosted and on-premise; by type of service consumers: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), enterprises; by type of verticals: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, communication and technology, government, healthcare, supply chain and manufacturing and Other sectors; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).



- 150 Market Data Tables

- 118 Figures

- 350 Pages and In-Depth Table of Content on "Business Process as A Service (BPaaS)Market"



The need for increasing the agility of a business process, along with cost control measures is playing a cardinal role in shaping the future of Business Process as A Service Market and Cloud BPM. Although the adoption of these solutions is relatively slow due to cautious approach of the top management and compliance concerns; these solutions are expected to enjoy enduring growth and have a pervasive existence across all major verticals, owing to the growing demand for automation and virtualization of workplace. These solutions are well-positioned to provide solution for globally spread businesses, despite different organizational structures and business process needs. MarketsandMarkets further expects that the integration of Business Process as A Service Market solutions within the existing organizational framework will further amplify the growth of businesses, while ensuring the compliance and regulatory standards.



Major forces driving this market are the development of automated and software driven outsourcing, growing need for cost effective business processes and the market trend of employing cloud computing technology. The need for cost effective business processes is soaring as organizations aim to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Business Process as A Service and Platform BPO solutions ensure cost efficiency as Information Technology (IT) infrastructure requirements are reduced. Globally, revenues from business process services are increasing with the rising demand for cost saving and business automation enhancing solutions. While organizations across the globe are looking forward to integrate BPaaS and Platform BPO solutions into their mainstream process workflows, the business process service providers are optimistic about enriching their offerings by delivering value added services.



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Business Process as A Service Market and Cloud BPM to grow from $1.09 billion in 2013 to $7.12 billion in 2018. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution, while APAC is expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period.



