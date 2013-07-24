New Business market report from Markets and Markets: "Business Process as A Service (BPaaS) Market & Cloud BPM Market By Process Outsourcing (Sales, Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, Marketing, Operations) - Global Advancements, Opportunity Roadmaps, Market Forecast and Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and Cloud BPM refers to a business process layer on top of cloud services such as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). It encompasses business process services for horizontal as well as vertical business processes through a feature-rich platform for delivering automated business outcomes. These solutions provide enterprises with several advantages including increased transparency in the business processes, virtualized workplaces, flexibility, informed decisions, and accelerated performance along with simplified operations.
To increase the cost effectiveness of a process execution and to avoid vendor locking, the Business Process as a Service and Cloud BPM solutions are being adopted to create a network amongst employees, partners, distributors,suppliers and others in the business ecosphere to deliver high value process outcomes. While enterprises across the globe are looking forward to breed the business process services into their current work scenarios, BPaaS and Cloud BPM providers look forward to gain better competitive advantage in the emerging market by creating multi-process platform that provides a complete solution for all business processes.
The need for increasing the agility of a business process, along with cost control measures is playing a cardinal role in shaping the future of Business Process as a Service and Cloud BPM market. Although the adoption of these solutions is relatively slow due to cautious approach of the top management and compliance concerns; these solutions are expected to enjoy enduring growth and have a pervasive existence across all major verticals, owing to the growing demand for automation and virtualization of workplace. These solutions are well-positioned to provide solution for globally spread businesses, despite different organizational structures and business process needs.
MarketsandMarkets further expects that the integration of Business Process as a Service and Cloud BPM solutions within the existing organizational framework will further amplify the growth of businesses, while ensuring the compliance and regulatory standards. This research report categorizes the global market for BPaaS and Cloud BPM to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends for the business processes such as sales, finance and accounting, human resources, marketing and operations in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of Solutions:
Platform
Services
On the basis of Deployment Model:
Hosted
On-Premise
On the basis of Service Consumers:
Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
Enterprises
On the basis of Verticals:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Consumer goods and Retail
Communication and Technology
Government
Healthcare
