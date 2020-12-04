New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- The Global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market is forecast to reach USD 120.70 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) refers to the web-delivered or the cloud hosting models, delivered by the business process outsourcing (BPO) companies and serve multiple tenants across most of the industry verticals. The delivered functions might derive from any of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Services (IaaS) models in general. The global business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) market is growing predominantly as all the industries are slowly moving towards adopting the cloud-based on-demand BPaaS models.



The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.



Geographical Segmentation:



The report is a prototype of the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market and focuses on the market's major regional segments. The market has been categorized into several key geographical segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the anticipated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each region have been evaluated.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market are listed below:



Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Service, HCL Technologies, Genpact, Accenture plc, Wipro, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Concentrix, and Infosys BPM



Business Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Human Resourcing, Sales & Marketing, Finance Management, IT & Logistics, Operation Management, Support & Service



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises, SMEs



End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail & E-commerce, Government & Public Sectors, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare Sectors, Manufacturing Industries, Others



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.

Executive Summary:In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.

Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.



