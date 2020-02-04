Adroit Market Research

Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size to Hit 18 Billion by 2025- Insights on Top Trends, Challenges, Growth Opportunities & Technological Advancements

The global business process management market size is expected to reach a valuation of USD 18 billion by 2025, assisted by the rapid and wide spread integration of business process management framework.

 

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The global business process management market is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for improved efficiency and process automation, necessity to adhere severe administrative regulations as well as policies, and increase return on investment for companies. In addition, technological advancements in Big data and cloud computing  also providing improved efficiency in business process management software and growing IT expenditure is anticipated to provide substantial growth for the global business process management market during the prediction period.

On the other hand, resistance to implement business process management service through the middle management of the company and lack of clarity regarding the benefits offered by business process management services among consumers may hinder the growth of the global business process management market. Fujitsu, IBM Corporation, Software AG, Dell EMC, Tibco Software, Opentext Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Appian, Hyland Software, Inc., are some of the major providers in the global business process management market.

The global business process management market integrates solutions such as automation and process remolding, and several services such as managed and integration consulting. The global business process management market is highly competitive with the existence of huge number of cloud providers along with the higher regional reach. Moreover, untapped demand from the developing markets is the major reason responsible for the growth of the service providers during the prediction period.

The global business process management market is segmented into deployment type, application, and geographical regions. In terms of deployment type. The global market is categorized into on premise and cloud. On considering the application, the market is segregated into IT & telecom, government & defense, retail, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, and others. According to the geographical regions, the global business process management market is fragmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key segments of the global BPM market

IT Solution Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)

Process Improvement

Automation

Content & Document Management

Integration

Monitoring & Optimization

IT Service Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)

System Integration

Consulting

Training & Education

Business Function/ Department Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)

Human Resource

Accounting & Finance

Sales & Marketing

Manufacturing

Supply Chain Management

Operation & Support

Others

Organization Size Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Type Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)

Cloud

On-Premise

End-Use Industry Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Some Points from Table of Content:


- Executive Summary

- Research Methodology

- Market Outlook

- BPM Market Overview, By IT Solution

- BPM Market Overview, By IT Service

- BPM Market Overview, By Business Function/Department

- BPM Market Overview, By Industry Vertical

- BPM Market Overview, By Organization Size

- BPM Market Overview, By Deployment Type

- BPM Market Overview, By RegionGlobal BPM market share, by region, 2016 & 2023North America


Source: Adroit Market Research
Posted Tuesday, February 04, 2020

 