Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The global business process management market is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for improved efficiency and process automation, necessity to adhere severe administrative regulations as well as policies, and increase return on investment for companies. In addition, technological advancements in Big data and cloud computing also providing improved efficiency in business process management software and growing IT expenditure is anticipated to provide substantial growth for the global business process management market during the prediction period.



On the other hand, resistance to implement business process management service through the middle management of the company and lack of clarity regarding the benefits offered by business process management services among consumers may hinder the growth of the global business process management market. Fujitsu, IBM Corporation, Software AG, Dell EMC, Tibco Software, Opentext Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Appian, Hyland Software, Inc., are some of the major providers in the global business process management market.



The global business process management market integrates solutions such as automation and process remolding, and several services such as managed and integration consulting. The global business process management market is highly competitive with the existence of huge number of cloud providers along with the higher regional reach. Moreover, untapped demand from the developing markets is the major reason responsible for the growth of the service providers during the prediction period.



The global business process management market is segmented into deployment type, application, and geographical regions. In terms of deployment type. The global market is categorized into on premise and cloud. On considering the application, the market is segregated into IT & telecom, government & defense, retail, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, and others. According to the geographical regions, the global business process management market is fragmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Key segments of the global BPM market



IT Solution Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)



Process Improvement



Automation



Content & Document Management



Integration



Monitoring & Optimization



IT Service Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)



System Integration



Consulting



Training & Education



Business Function/ Department Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)



Human Resource



Accounting & Finance



Sales & Marketing



Manufacturing



Supply Chain Management



Operation & Support



Others



Organization Size Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)



SMEs



Large Enterprises



Deployment Type Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)



Cloud



On-Premise



End-Use Industry Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)



Government & Defense



BFSI



IT & Telecom



Healthcare



Retail



Manufacturing



Others



Regional Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)



North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



United Kingdom



France



Spain



Russia



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Some Points from Table of Content:





- Executive Summary



- Research Methodology



- Market Outlook



- BPM Market Overview, By IT Solution



- BPM Market Overview, By IT Service



- BPM Market Overview, By Business Function/Department



- BPM Market Overview, By Industry Vertical



- BPM Market Overview, By Organization Size



- BPM Market Overview, By Deployment Type



- BPM Market Overview, By RegionGlobal BPM market share, by region, 2016 & 2023North America





