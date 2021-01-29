Business Process Management (BPM) Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The business process management market size is expected to grow from USD 10.8 billion in 2020 to USD 16.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.



The latest market research report, titled 'Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market,' methodically compiles the principal components of the global Business Process Management (BPM) market research study. The report is intended to help readers make an accurate assessment of the present and future Business Process Management (BPM) market scenarios.



The BPM software centralizes the geographically dispersed resources and increases the efficiency of an organization. The cloud computing technology authorize consumers to reap benefits associated with Business Process Management solutions at a minimal cost. A major technological development in this industry is the gradual shift from linear management to holistic management and control. The global Business Process Management (BPM) industry is poised to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, demonstrating a robust CAGR.



There are two categories under which the BPM solutions divided - integration-centric and human-centric solutions. The integration-centric solutions provide methodology improvements involving a high degree of interactions between applications and are used to automate system-intensive processes. The second solutions focus on people-intensive, document-intensive, and decision-intensive processes.



Competitive Landscape



The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this Business Process Management (BPM) market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



Business Process Management (BPM) Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:



Pegasystems (US), Appian (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Software AG (Germany), Nintex (US), OpenText (Canada), Newgen Software (India), Genpact (US), TIBCO (US) and others.



Based on component, the BPM market has the following segments:



Platform



Services



Based on business function, the Business Process Management Market has the following segments:



Human Resource Management (HRM)



Procurement and Supply Chain Management (SCM)



Sales and Marketing



Accounting and Finance



Customer Service Support



Others (Operations Management, Legal, and R&D)



Based on industry, the BPM market has the following segments:



BFSI



IT



Telecommunication



Retail and Consumer Goods



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Others (Transportation and Logistics, Government, and Media and Entertainment)



Business Process Management (BPM) Market Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Business Process Management (BPM) market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Business Process Management (BPM) market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Business Process Management (BPM) market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:



Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets



Key Highlights of the Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market Report:



Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Product Mix Matrix

Supply chain optimization analysis

Patent Analysis

R&D Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Competitive Analysis

Vendor Management

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technological advancements



