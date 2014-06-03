Business Process Management Market 2014 to 2020 : Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts to 2020 by Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Business Process Management (BPM), Cloud, Mobile, and Patterns: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2014 to 2020. The 2014 study has 625 pages, 241 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth in the cloud computing realm. As people move to cloud computing and use their smart phones and tablets to access apps, exception management of business process becomes a significant aspect of doing business. Patterns are being used to control automated process better and interact with it in a more flexible manner, utilizing templates to control the repeatability of model creation.



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Systems business process management software are providing automated process for achieving the ability to connect people across applications. Within the siloed lines of business BPM software capability extends the reach of everyone, it extends the access to information needed to do a job. As enterprises realize that automation of process is key to market growth BPM is creating new market opportunities.



IBM is the leader in business process management (BPM). IBM is the leader because it has invested in integration and analytics technology needed to achieve comprehensive IT systems implementation that achieves support for collaborative systems. The implementation of BPM depends on a broad set of process technology frameworks that interact seamlessly to achieve the end point integration needed to manage complexity of modern IT systems. IBM stands alone in the IT industry with that capability of managing complexity.



IBM SOA is used to implement cloud systems that stretch the boundaries of the enterprise to user end points, permitting marketing departments to target smartphones, implementing management decentralization and supporting user empowerment. SOA forms the base for business intelligence (BI) and analytics systems. It enables organizational ability to perform diagnostic analytics.



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Business process management software provides the ability to connect people across applications within the BPM software capability. As enterprises realize that automation of process is key to market growth BPM is creating new market opportunities. Innovation depends on process automation. BPM software is critical to enabling solutions. Software is a strategic business asset used in every industry at every level. Software is necessary to provide automated process.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the study, “Cloud computing, mobile computing, and smart devices represent the major forces impacting business process management (BPM) markets. IBM and others are leveraging patterns to gain competitive advantage in enterprise BPM markets. Managers use large BPM systems and small and mid-size business use the BPM cloud.”



Ms Eustis continued, “BPM is evolving cloud SaaS for business applications to accomplish work. The opportunity to implement apps that make automated process more responsive to the needs of customers, partners, suppliers, and distributors, people use business process management (BPM) as the need for automation tools to help workers is upon all of us.”



Business process management software is achieving the ability to connect people across applications. Within the siloed lines of business BPM software capability extends the reach of everyone, it extends the access to information needed to do a job. As enterprises realize that automation of process is key to market growth BPM is creating new market opportunities.



Innovation depends on process automation. BPM software is critical to enabling solutions that leverage automated process effectively. Software is a strategic business asset used in every industry at every level. Software is necessary to provide automated process.



IBM BPM platforms gained market share again as the company extended its functionality to encompass more cloud and address more of the process interactions that occur on an everyday basis in an enterprise. IBM is positioning to let people connect across the lines of business from within the business process applications. This ability to connect immediately is improving productivity. If the shipping department needs to talk to the order department, that can be done form within the business process management application.



Messaging and collaboration are key aspects of Business Process Management (BPM) making processes more efficient. When people can work things out as a problem occurs, then the delays are eliminated and the business runs far more efficiently.



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Consideration of Business Process Management (BPM) Market Forecasts indicates that markets at $3.4 billion will reach $10 billion by 2020. Growth comes as automation of process adapts more efficiently to collaboration between people and provides interactive process based on exception management.



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