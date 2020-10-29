Business Process Management Market May Set New Growth: Nintex, IBM, Bizagi

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Business Process Management Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Business Process Management market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Business Process Management industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Business Process Management study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Business Process Management market

Major Players, such as IBM (United States), Nintex (United States), Automation Anywhere (United States), UiPath (United States), Software AG (Germany), Appian (United States), Pegasystems (United States), Innovation Group (United Kingdom), Oracle (United States), Genpact (United States), Newgen Software (India), Bizagi (United Kingdom), OpenText (Canada), AgilePoint (United States), ProcessMaker (United States), TIBCO (United States), Creatio (United States) and Bonitasoft (France) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.



Business Process Management (BPM) is a discipline that involves a combination of process modeling, automation, execution, control, measurement and optimization of the business process flows in alignment with the enterprise goals. This is widely adopted by organization for improving the entire business operations. It empowers organization by managing workflow more efficiently, effectively and make more adaptable to environmental change.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Focus on Automating Businesses, Optimized Resource Utilization Through Automated Business Processes, Automated It Systems Help Serve Customers' Dynamic Requirements and Streamlined Communication Across Varied Business Functions in the Organization.



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2020, Appian acquired Novayre Solutions SL, developer of the Jidoka RPA platform. Acquisition of Novayre Solutions SL will empower Appian to unify low-code development and RPA into a single automation platform.



In January 2020, Appian entered into a technology partnership with Celonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced process mining and process excellence software. The partnership between Celonis and Appian is to unite Appian's low-code automation platform with Celonis' process mining technology for accelerating customers' digital transformation journey. In August 2019, Nintex released new digital forms designer for creating sophisticated electronic forms that help collect information anytime and anywhere. The new forms of designer capability, which is part of the Nintex Process Platform, enables enterprises to manage, automate, and optimize business processes with the help of drag-and-drop functionality instead of coding.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Focus on Automating Businesses

- Optimized Resource Utilization Through Automated Business Processes

- Automated It Systems Help Serve Customers' Dynamic Requirements

- Streamlined Communication Across Varied Business Functions in the Organization



Restraints

- Persistent Growth in Cyberattacks and Security Issues

- Lack of Adequate Understanding From Many Business



Opportunities

- Integration of Ai and Ml Technologies and Rising Demand for Robust Solutions to Maximize the Visibility and Control Over Processes



Challenges

- Growing Cultural Barrier to Adopt Advanced Solutions Over Traditional Systems and Selecting Appropriate Processes to Implement Automation



The Business Process Management industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Business Process Management market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Business Process Management report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Business Process Management market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Business Process Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Automation, Process Modelling, Content & Document Management, Monitoring & Optimization), Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government & Defense), Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premise), Industry Verticals (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Information Technology, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Other Industries), Business Function (Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Sales & Marketing, Human Resource Management, Sales & Marketing, Accounting & Finance, Customer Service Support, Others), Component (Solution (Process Improvement, Automation, Integration, Monitoring & Optimization, and Content & Document Management), Services (Implementation. Consulting and Training & Education)), Organisation Size (Small and Medium-Size Enterprise, Large Enterprise)



The Business Process Management market study further highlights the segmentation of the Business Process Management industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Business Process Management report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Business Process Management market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Business Process Management market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Business Process Management industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



