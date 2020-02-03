London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The business processes outsourcing (BPO) market consists of sales of BPO services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide BPO services. These services include (CRM) customer relationship management, HRO (human resource outsourcing), KPO (knowledge process outsourcing), data entry outsourcing, healthcare BPO, financial services outsourcing, engineering services outsourcing and other BPO services. BPO services providers may use their own software or buy from external vendors to provide service to their customers. This market excludes sales of BPO software products required to offer BPO services.



The business processes outsourcing market is segmented by service type, end-use industry, automation type, service provider's location and by geography.



By Service Type-

The business processes outsourcing market can be segmented by service type

a) CRM BPO

b) HRO BPO

c) F&A BPO

d) Other BPO Services

The CRM BPO market was the largest segment of the BPO services market by type of service in 2018 at 33.8%. The F&A BPO services market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.7%.



By End-Use Industry -

The business processes outsourcing market can be segmented by end-use industry

a) Financial Services

b) Retail & Wholesale

c) Information Technology

d) Manufacturing

e) Healthcare

f) Others

The BPO services market for financial services was the largest segment of the BPO services market by end use industry in 2018 at 36.2%.



By Automation Type -

The business processes outsourcing market can be segmented by automation type

a) Automated BPO Services

b) Manual BPO Services

The Manual BPO services market was the largest segment of the BPO services market by automation type in 2018 at 81.4%. The automated BPO services market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 40.7% and is expected to be the largest segment by 2022.



By Service Provider's Location -

The business processes outsourcing market can be segmented by service provider's location

a) North America

b) Asia-Pacific

c) Western Europe

d) Eastern Europe

e) Rest Of World

The BPO services market in North America was the largest segment of the BPO services market by service provider's location in 2018 at 54.7%.



Western Europe was the largest market for business processes outsourcing, accounting for 38.1% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the BPO services market will be Africa and the Middle East.



Major Competitors of Global Business Processes Outsourcing (BPO) Market are Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Accenture plc, Conduent Inc., Teleperformance SE, Paychex, Inc.



