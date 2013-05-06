Business Professionals and Small Business Firms Are Going Online for New Sources of Income

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Business professional and business firm alike, many are exploring new, sustainable sources of income. And, for many, this exploration has led them online to Flevy, the marketplace for premium business documents.



In recent months, a number of consultants and consultancies have joined Flevy to sell their business documents. These documents take the form of business frameworks and document templates, mostly in PowerPoint format. Topics have ranged from Strategic Planning to Storyboarding to Six Sigma.



One such example has been Operational Excellence Consulting (OEC), a management consulting firm based in Singapore. Since joining in February, OEC has quickly grown to one of the most prolific sellers on the documents marketplace. Here is what Allan Ung of OEC had to say:



“For businesses who are exploring or starting out selling documents and have not yet figured the technicalities of distributing the products and receiving payments, Flevy is a great place to kick start your digital sales. Additionally, Flevy’s network of customers will add to your customer base, thus enhancing your digital reach. We are satisfied having Flevy as our partner and look forward to growing the relationship further in the future.”



(Operational Excellence Consulting’s documents can be found here: http://flevy.com/seller/oeconsulting.)



For someone looking to sell business documents, Flevy offers a number of key benefits:



- Marketing and Sales. Once live on the site, the document is immediately presented to Flevy’s growing customer base. This is not a passive process, as it is for most other marketplaces. Flevy will push the document out to customers through emails, through social media, and through other tactical campaigns. For high potential documents, Flevy will also tailor custom marketing campaigns to drive its sales.



- Reach and Branding. Offering documents is an effective method of developing one’s brand and increasing one’s presence. This is done by branding the document with personal information or a firm’s branding. Flevy allows one to expand beyond her local network and market to reach a global audience. For a consulting firm, this represents a powerful new channel to land new clients.



- Ease of Use. Setting up an e-commerce storefront and accepting payments online can be a tedious, hairy process. Flevy takes care of all the technical issues.



In addition to OEC, other boutique firms selling on Flevy include: Accretive Consulting, PPT Lab, Neosi, LearnPPT, PPT Library.



About Flevy

Flevy is the marketplace for premium business documents. Documents range from business strategy frameworks to financial models to PowerPoint templates. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy, whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Individual business professionals can monetize their business documents by listing them on Flevy.



