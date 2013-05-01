Business Recovery Newcastle Accountants Are Credited by New Business Owner

Newcastle, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- When starting a business for the first time, hiring a business advisor can be extremely beneficial. Business advisors can help startup owners increase their sales, profit, and cash flow in addition to providing counsel whenever it is needed.



For almost 60 years, the employees of one Business Recovery Newcastle firm, RMT Accountants and Business Advisors, have rededicated themselves to helping companies of all sizes reach their professional goals. RMT Accountants and Business Advisors specializes in areas of business such as recovery and insolvency, corporate finance, accounting and audit, taxes, and IT and technology services. The company also offers personal debt solutions.



“Turning a fledgling firm into an empire is tough but can be considerably easier with first-rate professional support,” states an article on the Insolvency Practitioners Newcastle expert’s website. “We carry the burden of taking your company through the difficulties ahead while you concentrate on nurturing it towards success.”



Recently, RMT Accounts and Business Advisors was praised by Jules Quinn, the owner of The *TeaShed, for their hard work and advice. The *TeaShed concept was born through planning by Quinn; Northumbria University’s Graduate Enterprise Scheme; and Stephen Slater, a director at RMT Accountants and Business Advisors.



RMT Accountants and Business Advisors provided Quinn with real world knowledge and advice on business issues. The firm’s accountants gave Quinn business support and were helpful in putting together a proposal for *TheTeashed. Slater still maintains a close relationship with The *TeaShed.



“I think one of the best things any business can do is take on an accountant, and with the RMT Newcastle accountants, we’ve had tremendous support right from the start,” said Quinn. “They make invaluable help and advice available on tap.”



Individuals with questions about RMT Accountants and Business Advisors can visit the company’s website for more information.



About RMT Accountants and Business Advisors

RMT Accountants and Business Advisors was established in 1954 as Robert Miller Tate & Co and today is one of the region’s largest firms of independent accountants and business advisors. Based in Gosforth and employing a team of over 60 people, RMT Accountants and Business Advisors is led by five directors with expertise in a broad range of client services, including auditing and accounting, recovery and Insolvency Newcastle, specialist tax, business advice, and corporate finance. Clients are at the heart of RMT Accountants and Business Advisors and the company believes that no other regional practice offers the breadth and range of services that they have available. For more information, please visit http://www.r-m-t.co.uk