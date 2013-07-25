Business Review: Unified Communications (UC) - Gateway to Telecom Cost Savings - Report by Phone Experts TelcoDepot.com

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Unified Communications features a centralized telecom infrastructure that boosts efficiency and saves costs for businesses. This report by phone system experts TelcoDepot.com uncovers benefits and ways businesses can realize UC architectures.



“Businesses can save costs significantly on the telecoms side by switching to VoIP and adopting a unified communications (UC) phone system architecture.” – Yaron Ram, TelcoDepot.com Principal.



What is Unified Communications (UC)?



- UC is the act of integrating VoIP business phones and other VoIP phone system equipment into a singular platform that critically reduces costs and boosts performance on hosted business communication networks.



Benefits of Unified Communications



- UC helps growing businesses save costs



- UC boosts efficiency, power and productivity



- Uses VoIP phones to achieve a centralized adaptable communications infrastructure



- Unified communications blends voice, data, SMS, IM, video and other platforms together on the same network to save costs and boost efficiency



- Affordable VoIP services provide the backbone to support your UC infrastructure



How Cost Savings are Achieved in UC

- Businesses save costs on their telecommunications infrastructure by adopting VoIP as the backbone for both their Internet and phone system network services



- A second wave of cost reduction can be achieved through the use of telecom equipment that support UC (unified communications)



- Using VoIP ensures that both phone system voice services and other data services are supplied by the same connection



- The use of UC (unified communications) systems allows business communication networks to support voice, data, SMS, IM and other communication streams on the same device and the same network



- The cost of acquiring separate machines or configuring other devices and accessories can be avoided



