Business Rubber Stamps - New Product Available Online from 4OVER4.COM at Cheaper Prices and High Value Options

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- NY online business printing company 4OVER4.COM has launched a new self-inking rubber stamps product featuring 65% less cost than STAPLES rubber stamps, no-charge shipping and 5 value sizes and colors. 4OVER4.COM is a leading NY based provider of digital and offset printing services for businesses including large format printing, logo stickers printing, magnetic car signs printing, mailing labels and other custom business printing services.



Rubber stamps are essential office stationery because they make repetitive tasks quicker and more efficient. Rubber stamps can be customized to mark virtually anything including the common labels "fragile", "approved", "confidential" and others. Businesses usually personalize them with office addresses, contacts, business logos or marketing messages.



Available sizes for 4OVER4.COM rubber stamps include: Mini (.375" x 1"), Small (.625" x 1.625"), Medium (.75" x 2.375"), Large (1" x 2.5") and Jumbo (1.5" x 3"). Colors available include black, red, blue, green and purple ink. Volume discounts are also available and customers can get up to 20 prints per order.



Bonus: 4OVER4.COM provides customers with a non-expiring free shipping coupon code for this product: customers should quote FREESHIP99 with this product to enjoy the offer.



“4OVER4.COM now provides customers with high quality self-inking rubber stamps that come in more quality options and are 65% cheaper than the best competitor,” said a company representative.



To learn more about 4OVER4.COM’s rubber stamps printing offer, visit 4over4.com/printing/rubber-stamps, email support@4over4.com or call 4OVER4.COM Customer Service on 1 718 932 2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, a NYC Printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999. 4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services. Since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, our corporate philosophy as well as our business practices, support sustainable environmental renewal. We are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.