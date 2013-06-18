Business Security Update: Outdoor IP Camera Review from Surveillance Experts TelcoDepot.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Security systems are absolutely essential – from IP based video security systems, to Wi-Fi operated outdoor cameras, network cameras and more – you simply can’t do business securely without them; whether keeping an eye on your employees or on your customers, the whole point is to secure your business’ interests.



First things first, what’s your plan?



Sure, you want to get a surveillance system, but what’s your plan? How do you intend to use it? It could be an on-site installation within your premises at a strategic location, or an indoor solution – the first step is to know the exact application you desire as this will inform the type and specification of camera you should purchase.



How large is your office/site?



The size of the space to be watched is also a factor in selecting security cameras because of the varying angles and tilts available on the cameras – some wide-angle or large-tilt cameras can capture a wider field of vision allowing fewer cameras to be installed.



Are you considering outdoor surveillance?



Do you need outdoor surveillance for parking lots, walkways, and a drive-thru? This should factor into the type of solution you purchase. For such large-scale outdoor applications, it may be better to use wide-angle or large-tilt networked cameras which you can monitor from a central onsite or remote console (IP based).



Do you have an existing VoIP network?



If you have an existing VoIP network then it will be cheaper and easier to migrate to an IP-based security camera solution that would operate in plug-and-play fashion, without the need for additional installation or networking.



How do you want to manage storage?



Are you big on network-based on-site storage? Or do you prefer VoIP-based online (cloud) storage? Factors like this can help you determine what systems to go for. In any case, it is wise to consult with experts.



