Business Services: Group Holidays Market in UK - April 2014

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Group Holidays - UK - April 2014” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Online Marketing On Group Holidays Strategies In UK April 2014: Global Business Survey Status, Opportunities, Market Forecasts
Escorted tour operators need to dispel negative perceptions of a lack of freedom and privacy associated with their products, especially among over-55s. But, given the right balance, many older independent travellers can be persuaded to trade an element of freedom in return for greater depth, expertise and richer experiences plus convenience; a combination they would find it hard to organise on their own.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Group trips account for one in seven holidays
Figure 1: Group holidays (domestic and overseas), estimated total volume by segment, 2013
Mixed fortunes
Market factors
Demographic factors favourable
Figure 2: UK age group projections, 2014-34
Companies, brands and innovation
Escorted tour operators
Group adventure
Special interest
Youth
Premium and themed tours
Family adventure takes off
Two skill holidays
The consumer
Four in ten adults are potentials
Figure 3: Past experience of holidays/escorted tours, January 2014
Special interest has biggest appeal to new customers
Figure 4: Been on group holidays in the past five years, by holiday type, January 2014
Too regimented
Figure 5: Reasons why people don\'t want to take a group holiday, January 2014
Expertise is biggest attraction
Figure 6: Attitude towards and experience of group holidays by those who have been, January 2014
Size matters
Figure 7: Things that would encourage people to take group holidays in future, January 2014
What we think
Issues and Insights
In what ways do escorted tour operators need to adapt to take advantage of the demographic opportunity presented by the Baby Boomer generation?
The facts
The implications
Why is the ABC1 pre-family market of such importance to group operators and how can they be attracted?
The facts
The implications
What opportunities could emerge in the group holiday market from the changes to Air Passenger Duty, scheduled to come into effect from April 2015?
The facts
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Return to the Experts
Trend: Buydeology
Trend: Entrepreneurial Spirit
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Market Drivers
Key points
Gradual overseas recovery expected
Figure 8: Estimated overseas market volume, value and average expenditure, 2008-2013
Figure 9: Estimated domestic market volume, value and average expenditure, 2008-2013
APD boost to long-haul
Figure 10: Outbound holiday visits, by region visited, 2008-13
Figure 11: Top 20 overseas holiday destinations, 2008-13
Pound strengthens against non-eurozone currencies
Figure 12: Annual average exchange rates for Sterling, 2009-13, and spot rate for March 2014
Current growth fastest among 25-34s and over-55s
Figure 13: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2008-18
Long-term ageing spells opportunity for escorted tours
Figure 14: UK age group projections, based on 2012 population data, 2014-34
Singles population growth trends
Figure 15: Adult population of England & Wales, by marital status, 2001 and 2011
Figure 16: Marital status by age, February 2013
Single living
Figure 17: People living alone in the UK, by age group, 2001-13
Single parent families
Figure 18: Trends in numbers of single parent families with dependent children in the UK, 2001-13
Singles growth rates expected to be double that of non-singles growth rates
Figure 19: Projected adult population by legal marital status, England & Wales, 2008-33
Figure 20: Projected male adult population by legal marital status, England & Wales, 2008-33
Figure 21: Projected female adult population legal marital status, England & Wales, 2008-33
Over-65s to see biggest singles growth
Figure 22: Projected ‘true singles’* population by age group, England & Wales, 2008-33
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
New themed tours offering expertise
Around the world by train
Social travel app
Singles and the city
Family adventure
Schools adventure
Gastro-adventure
Two skill holidays
Market Size and Segmentation
Key points
Total market size
Escorted tours and adventure are most popular
Figure 23: Domestic group holidays, total volume and volume by segment 2013
Figure 24: Overseas group holidays, total volume and volume by segment 2013
Market growth and future prospects
Companies and Products
Overview
Escorted tour operators
Adventure travel
Special interest
Youth holidays
Group adventure travel
Explore Worldwide
Figure 25: Key financials for Explore Worldwide Limited and subsidiary undertakings 2012-13
G Adventures
Figure 26: Key financials for G Adventures Limited, 2012-13
PEAK Adventure Travel
Figure 27: Key financials for Intrepid Travel UK Limited, 2011-12
Figure 28: Key indicators for TUI Travel Plc Specialist & Activity division 2012-13
Escorted tours
Collette
Great Rail Journeys
Figure 29: Key financials for Great Rail Journeys Limited, 2011-12
Page & Moy Travel Group
Figure 30: Key financials for Page & Moy Travel Group Surface Holidays Limited, 2011-12
Figure 31: Key financials for Page & Moy Travel Group Air Holidays Limited, 2011-12
The Travel Corporation
Figure 32: Key financials for Contiki Travel (UK) Limited, 2011-12
Special interest
GoLearnTo.com
Youth holidays
Club 18-30
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The Consumer – Experience of Group Holidays and Escorted Tours
Key points
Four in ten adults are potential group holidaymakers
Figure 33: Past experience of domestic group holidays/escorted tours, January 2014
Figure 34: Past experience of overseas group holidays/escorted tours, January 2014
Four in ten ‘potentials’ are aged 16-34
Figure 35: Age profile of those interested in taking a domestic group holiday/escorted tour, January 2014
Figure 36: Age profile of those interested in taking an overseas group holiday/escorted tour, January 2014
The Consumer – Types of Group Holiday: Past Experience and Future Interest
Key points
Special interest holidays have highest new potential
Figure 37: Previous experience of and future interest in group holidays, January 2014
Age profiles show strong bias to pre-family adults
Figure 38: Current age profile of group holidaymakers over the past five years, by holiday type
Adventure, special interest and singles attract most affluent groups
The Consumer – Barriers to Group Holiday-taking
Key points
‘Regimentation’ puts people off
Figure 39: Reasons why people don\'t want to take a group holiday, January 2014
Men prefer to go it alone
Basic instincts
The Consumer – Attitudes and Experiences of Group Holidaymakers
Key points
Expertise is key selling-point
Figure 40: Attitude towards and experience of group holidays by those who have been, January 2014
Social pleasures
Stress-free holidays
Security appeals to female travellers
Under-35s most activity-oriented
Long-term connections
Separate breaks for couples
Brand loyal over-55s
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