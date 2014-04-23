Business Services: Group Holidays Market in UK - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Online Marketing On Group Holidays Strategies In UK April 2014: Global Business Survey Status, Opportunities, Market Forecasts



Escorted tour operators need to dispel negative perceptions of a lack of freedom and privacy associated with their products, especially among over-55s. But, given the right balance, many older independent travellers can be persuaded to trade an element of freedom in return for greater depth, expertise and richer experiences plus convenience; a combination they would find it hard to organise on their own.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Group trips account for one in seven holidays

Figure 1: Group holidays (domestic and overseas), estimated total volume by segment, 2013

Mixed fortunes

Market factors

Demographic factors favourable

Figure 2: UK age group projections, 2014-34

Companies, brands and innovation

Escorted tour operators

Group adventure

Special interest

Youth

Premium and themed tours

Family adventure takes off

Two skill holidays

The consumer

Four in ten adults are potentials

Figure 3: Past experience of holidays/escorted tours, January 2014

Special interest has biggest appeal to new customers

Figure 4: Been on group holidays in the past five years, by holiday type, January 2014

Too regimented

Figure 5: Reasons why people don\'t want to take a group holiday, January 2014

Expertise is biggest attraction

Figure 6: Attitude towards and experience of group holidays by those who have been, January 2014

Size matters

Figure 7: Things that would encourage people to take group holidays in future, January 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights



In what ways do escorted tour operators need to adapt to take advantage of the demographic opportunity presented by the Baby Boomer generation?

The facts

The implications

Why is the ABC1 pre-family market of such importance to group operators and how can they be attracted?

The facts

The implications

What opportunities could emerge in the group holiday market from the changes to Air Passenger Duty, scheduled to come into effect from April 2015?

The facts

The implications



Trend Application



Trend: Return to the Experts

Trend: Buydeology

Trend: Entrepreneurial Spirit

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Market Drivers



Key points

Gradual overseas recovery expected

Figure 8: Estimated overseas market volume, value and average expenditure, 2008-2013

Figure 9: Estimated domestic market volume, value and average expenditure, 2008-2013

APD boost to long-haul

Figure 10: Outbound holiday visits, by region visited, 2008-13

Figure 11: Top 20 overseas holiday destinations, 2008-13

Pound strengthens against non-eurozone currencies

Figure 12: Annual average exchange rates for Sterling, 2009-13, and spot rate for March 2014

Current growth fastest among 25-34s and over-55s

Figure 13: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2008-18

Long-term ageing spells opportunity for escorted tours

Figure 14: UK age group projections, based on 2012 population data, 2014-34

Singles population growth trends

Figure 15: Adult population of England & Wales, by marital status, 2001 and 2011

Figure 16: Marital status by age, February 2013

Single living

Figure 17: People living alone in the UK, by age group, 2001-13

Single parent families

Figure 18: Trends in numbers of single parent families with dependent children in the UK, 2001-13

Singles growth rates expected to be double that of non-singles growth rates

Figure 19: Projected adult population by legal marital status, England & Wales, 2008-33

Figure 20: Projected male adult population by legal marital status, England & Wales, 2008-33

Figure 21: Projected female adult population legal marital status, England & Wales, 2008-33

Over-65s to see biggest singles growth

Figure 22: Projected ‘true singles’* population by age group, England & Wales, 2008-33



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

New themed tours offering expertise

Around the world by train

Social travel app

Singles and the city

Family adventure

Schools adventure

Gastro-adventure

Two skill holidays



Market Size and Segmentation



Key points

Total market size

Escorted tours and adventure are most popular

Figure 23: Domestic group holidays, total volume and volume by segment 2013

Figure 24: Overseas group holidays, total volume and volume by segment 2013

Market growth and future prospects



Companies and Products



Overview

Escorted tour operators

Adventure travel

Special interest

Youth holidays

Group adventure travel

Explore Worldwide

Figure 25: Key financials for Explore Worldwide Limited and subsidiary undertakings 2012-13

G Adventures

Figure 26: Key financials for G Adventures Limited, 2012-13

PEAK Adventure Travel

Figure 27: Key financials for Intrepid Travel UK Limited, 2011-12

Figure 28: Key indicators for TUI Travel Plc Specialist & Activity division 2012-13

Escorted tours

Collette

Great Rail Journeys

Figure 29: Key financials for Great Rail Journeys Limited, 2011-12

Page & Moy Travel Group

Figure 30: Key financials for Page & Moy Travel Group Surface Holidays Limited, 2011-12

Figure 31: Key financials for Page & Moy Travel Group Air Holidays Limited, 2011-12

The Travel Corporation

Figure 32: Key financials for Contiki Travel (UK) Limited, 2011-12

Special interest

GoLearnTo.com

Youth holidays

Club 18-30



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The Consumer – Experience of Group Holidays and Escorted Tours



Key points

Four in ten adults are potential group holidaymakers

Figure 33: Past experience of domestic group holidays/escorted tours, January 2014

Figure 34: Past experience of overseas group holidays/escorted tours, January 2014

Four in ten ‘potentials’ are aged 16-34

Figure 35: Age profile of those interested in taking a domestic group holiday/escorted tour, January 2014

Figure 36: Age profile of those interested in taking an overseas group holiday/escorted tour, January 2014



The Consumer – Types of Group Holiday: Past Experience and Future Interest



Key points

Special interest holidays have highest new potential

Figure 37: Previous experience of and future interest in group holidays, January 2014

Age profiles show strong bias to pre-family adults

Figure 38: Current age profile of group holidaymakers over the past five years, by holiday type

Adventure, special interest and singles attract most affluent groups



The Consumer – Barriers to Group Holiday-taking



Key points

‘Regimentation’ puts people off

Figure 39: Reasons why people don\'t want to take a group holiday, January 2014

Men prefer to go it alone

Basic instincts



The Consumer – Attitudes and Experiences of Group Holidaymakers



Key points

Expertise is key selling-point

Figure 40: Attitude towards and experience of group holidays by those who have been, January 2014

Social pleasures

Stress-free holidays

Security appeals to female travellers

Under-35s most activity-oriented

Long-term connections

Separate breaks for couples

Brand loyal over-55s



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