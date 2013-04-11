Business Startup Course Teaches Psychology to Plan for Profitable Businesses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Having a good idea doesn’t mean you’ll have a great business. London-based, business strategist, Valentina Ibeachum teaches a unique business startup course that shows budding entrepreneurs how to start their own profitable businesses by understanding the psychology behind what makes people hungry to buy certain products and services.



Since 2005 Valentina Ibeachum has been presenting business workshops to aspiring business men and women. She’s met several people who’ve run off with what they thought was a great idea only to lose thousands of pounds of hard-earned money or ended up in devastating debt. One of such people in her workshops had already quit his accounting job, taken a three year no-break lease, and a business loan for his startup business. An internet café near the Town Centre of a quiet town in Essex. But he could barely get up to ten customers a day. He ended up in serious debt, no business, and no job. He had to resort to manual jobs to support his family.



In Valentina Ibeachum’s One Day to a Richer You business startup course, she teaches enterpreneurs how to avoid the grave mistakes that so many make when they feel they have a great idea. Understanding the psychological factors behind what makes people hungry for products and services is the first step to determining if the idea will be a money-maker.



During her business startup courses which runs once a month, she teaches among other things, the four psychological factors that make people anxious to buy certain products and services. This way, profitable business ideas can be formed based on these factors with the confidence of knowing that there is a market demand for what the business produces. For more info, visit http://4womeninbusiness.co.uk/psych.



About 4WomeninBusiness.co.uk

Valentina Ibeachum, the founder of 4WomeninBusiness.co.uk is a business strategist who specialises in helping women start up and grow profitable businesses. She started her career as a catering assistant but can now list companies and organisations like PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Goldman Sachs, European Medicine Agency, and UCL as businesses that she has provided consultancy services to.



Contact

To learn more about this, please contact



Valentina Ibeachum

4 Women in Business

020 7474 9717

valibeachum@gmail.com

4 Ripley Road, London E16 3EA

http://4womeninbusiness.co.uk