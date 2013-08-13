Business Startup Ideas: Cooking for a Living

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- There are basically two people in the world; those who like to cook and those who do not. Those who like to cook should consider one of our business startup ideas with a career as a personal chef.



Before running out and starting this business, there is a bit of background information that is necessary. Firstly, there is a difference between personal and private chefs.



“A private chef works exclusively for one family or person. A personal chef has more than one client,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.



Many who are already excellent cooks will not have problems finding work. The hardest part is getting started because the new chef will have to prove themselves as a decent and worthwhile chef.



“Many times starting is the worst part. It is very much like finding a spouse – expect to have a few mishaps along the way before things begin to work. Once they do, the personal chef may find lots of work; lots can rapidly turn into too much work as well.



“Be careful that you do not take on more than you can handle as a personal chef. The chances of losing quality for quantity are too great,” said McQueen.



There are some advantages to certification and becoming certified. McQueen goes into this and much more detail on her website. Learn more about being a personal chef on her page available here .



Anyone interested in learning more about business startup ideas or home-based business opportunities should visit http://mcqueenathome.com/ to learn more about the possibilities.



For More Information:

Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

317-839-1271

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/