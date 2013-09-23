Business Startup Ideas Features Personal Chef

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Many would not consider cooking as one of a few terrific business startup ideas , but in fact it may be one of the best possible ideas for a new business around. More and more people find themselves busy and stretched. Cooking seems to take a backseat to the rest of their lives. This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to be a personal chef.



Becoming a personal chef is not as easy as advertising yourself as a cook. There is in fact more to it than that. One would need to know the difference between a personal vs. private chefs.



“A private chef works exclusively for one family or person. A personal chef has more than one client,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.



The best cooks will have no problems finding work. Proving yourself as a good cook is the difficult part of becoming a personal chef.



“Many times starting is the worst part. It is very much like finding a spouse – expect to have a few mishaps along the way before things begin to work. Once they do, the personal chef may find lots of work; lots can rapidly turn into too much work as well,” said McQueen.



Most will become overwhelmed and sacrifice quality for quantity is what McQueen is saying.



There are some advantages to certification and becoming certified. McQueen goes into this and much more detail on her website. Learn more about being a personal chef on her page available here .



Anyone interested in learning more about home-based business startup ideas or other ideas should visit http://mcqueenathome.com/ to see what other opportunities are available.



For More Information:

Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

317-839-1271

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/