Business Story Telling Can Win a Super Bowl 2014 Ad

West Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Super Bowl is famous for the ads and the ad time rates are always sky high and is always a dream for small businesses.



Business software maker Intuit offers to make that dream a reality and is offering the chance to score a 30-second ad for free during the most watched event of the year the Super Bowl.



The contest, kicked off Wednesday and is open to any U.S.-based business with 50 or fewer full-time employees. For a chance at the prize, a business owner or employee must submit a story about their company to www.smallbusinessbiggame.com by Sept. 22.



The top 20 will be selected by an online vote, and then Intuit’s 8,000 employees will vote to pick four finalists. A new online vote in December will determine the grand-prize winner. Intuit will pick up the cost for a 30-second commercial, which will air during the third quarter of Super Bowl 2014.



“We think small businesses are the unsung heroes of the economy, and this contest is a way to shine a light on them,” said Heather McLellan, director of Intuit’s small business division. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine a bigger platform than the Super Bowl, which typically breaks viewership records.



Nearly 109 million people watched the Super Bowl last year, only slightly below the previous year’s record-setting 111 million viewers.



The price of Super Bowl Commercials 2014, has reached record levels. The cost for a 30-second spot hit a record high last year of at least $4 million.



“We think this is an opportunity of a lifetime for one small business,” said John Danial Smith.



