Business Success Coach, Donna Price, Releases New Book: "Coaching Staff for Success"

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Coaching Staff for Success is a guide for managers and leaders to learn how to integrate coaching skills into their management structure with improved employee performance as the result. Many organizations and companies hire executive coaches to work with their leaders and the results are positive; but they fail to implement a coaching strategy for their entire organization. Teaching leaders “how to coach” improves employee performance, team performance and enhances communication skills, team work and goal attainment.



Coaching Staff for Success takes Donna’s experience as a manager and leader and combines it with her current training as an executive and business coach to provide a simple to use format for businesses. In addition to providing organizations with a valuable tool in her book, Price has designed a comprehensive training program for companies that can either be accessed via online webinar training or in person for a customized training experience.



Price has 18+ years of experience in mid and upper level management. Price has mastered the skills it takes to be an excellent facilitator and trainer in the areas of people dynamics, leadership and team development. She has supervised multiple teams and managers, grown programs from 750,000 to 2+ million in program operations and helped business owners, along with their teams, create a successful and thriving business. Donna’s experience includes developing residential options for people with disabilities and as the director of an experiential outdoor education center and summer camp for underserved urban youth. She has worked to guide programs to be suitable work places that are life nurturing and enriching. Donna also has extensive experience facilitating team building programs for both youth and adults using adventure based activities such as high and low ropes courses.



As a Best Year Yet TM Partner, Compass Rose Consulting provides a simple and highly effective strategic planning solution for individuals, small businesses and teams. It is also effective as a performance improvement appraisal tool.



