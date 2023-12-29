Business-to-Business eCommerce Market May See a Big Move : Valero Energy, Apple, ExxonMobil, Oracle, General Motors

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Business-to-Business eCommerce market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

ExxonMobil Corp (United States), Chevron Corp (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), General Motors Co (United States), Phillipps 66(United States), Ford (United States), General Electric (United States), Valero Energy Corp (United States), Dell Inc (United States), Amazon (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), Netalogue plc (United Kingdom), SAP Hybris (Germany), Mercateo (Germany), IndiaMART (India), Alibaba Group (China)



Scope of the Report of Business-to-Business eCommerce

Business-to-Business (B2B) Electronic-Commerce is a type of intercompany transaction. This business includes wholesale trade as well as company purchase of services, technology, resources, and manufacturer. It also includes some financial transactions between companies such as bonds, insurance, securities, and others. B2B transaction is more complex than B2C. According to the â€˜United Nations Conference on Trade and Developmentâ€™, global e-commerce sales grew by 13% in 2017 and hitting an estimated USD 29 trillion. Moreover, many Business-to-Business e-commerce companies continued to dominate accounting for 88 percent for all online sales.



On 9th April 2019, Many Business-to-Businesses E-Commerce have begun building their own platforms to tap into this very less explored market that is expected to reach USD 700 Billion by 2020.



On 3rd March 2019, Amazon, an American multinational technology company launched its project zero. Due to this new program launching that empowers brands to help eliminate counterfeits.



On 24th July 2019, Alibaba, the Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company has launched a new B2B ecosystem for small businesses.



The Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Supplier-Oriented Marketplace (eDistribution), Buyer Oriented Marketplace (eProcurement), Intermediary Oriented Marketplace (eExchange)), Application (Manufacturer, Online-Shopping, Software Provider, Cloud Storage Provider, Networking, Others), Technology (Network as a Service (NaaS), Data as a Service (Daas), Storage as a Service (STaas), Back-end as a Service (BaaS)), Industry Type (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)



Market Opportunities:

- Manufacturer Are Extending Ecommerce Access to the Third Party Logistic Provider

- New Market Opportunities are Emerging Countries



Market Drivers:

- Growing Number of Distributer, Retailers and Traders Globally

- Increasing Online-Shopping



Market Trend:

- Business-To-Business E-Commerce Could Be Double the Size of Business-To-Company

- Increasing Trend of Mobile Ecommerce



What can be explored with the Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Business-to-Business eCommerce

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Business-to-Business eCommerce market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Business-to-Business eCommerce Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Business-to-Business eCommerce

Chapter 4: Presenting the Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Business-to-Business eCommerce market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Business-to-Business eCommerce Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



