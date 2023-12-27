NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Business-to-Business eCommerce Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

ExxonMobil Corp (United States), Chevron Corp (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), General Motors Co (United States), Phillipps 66(United States), Ford (United States), General Electric (United States), Valero Energy Corp (United States), Dell Inc (United States), Amazon (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), Netalogue plc (United Kingdom), SAP Hybris (Germany), Mercateo (Germany), IndiaMART (India), Alibaba Group (China).



Scope of the Report of Business-to-Business eCommerce:

Business-to-Business (B2B) eCommerce refers to the online transaction of goods, services, or information between businesses. In this type of electronic commerce, the buyers and sellers involved are both businesses, rather than consumers. B2B eCommerce platforms facilitate the exchange of products and services between companies through digital channels, offering a more efficient and scalable way for businesses to conduct transactions.



Market Trends:

Increasing Trend of Mobile Ecommerce

Business-To-Business E-Commerce Could Be Double the Size of Business-To-Company



Opportunities:

New Market Opportunities are Emerging Countries

Manufacturer Are Extending Ecommerce Access to the Third Party Logistic Provider



Challenges:

Business-to-Business Adopt a Variable Pricing Strategy Where Bigger Customer Get More Discount and Available of Substitute Business-to-Company Ecommerce in the Market



Market Drivers:

Increasing Online-Shopping

Growing Number of Distributer, Retailers and Traders Globally



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Supplier-Oriented Marketplace (eDistribution), Buyer Oriented Marketplace (eProcurement), Intermediary Oriented Marketplace (eExchange)), Application (Manufacturer, Online-Shopping, Software Provider, Cloud Storage Provider, Networking, Others), Technology (Network as a Service (NaaS), Data as a Service (Daas), Storage as a Service (STaas), Back-end as a Service (BaaS)), Industry Type (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Business-to-Business eCommerce market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Business-to-Business eCommerce Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Business-to-Business eCommerce

Chapter 4: Presenting the Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Business-to-Business eCommerce market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Business-to-Business eCommerce Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.