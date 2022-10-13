Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market to Garner a CAGR of 9.7% by 2026, Predicts GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest publication titled Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market 2021-2026 has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The B2C e-commerce market growth is mainly driven by the spread of the internet, with the number of users worldwide increasing from 847 million in 2010 to 4.9 billion in 2021 and high smartphone penetration. Additionally, lockdowns and social distancing accelerated the adoption of e-commerce, with consumers getting accustomed to online shopping during the pandemic.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global B2C e-commerce market, and key payment type stack in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies. Accompanying GlobalData's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in B2C e-commerce markets.



Key B2C E-commerce Market Trends



Technology Trends



- The rise of the internet super-monopoly

- Robotics

- Mobile commerce

- Social commerce

- 5G

- Computer vision

- Machine learning

- Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR)

- Conversational platforms

- Ambient commerce

- Blockchain

- Subscription-based services

- New delivery options



Macroeconomic Trends



- M&A

- India

- Sharing Economy

- Generation Hashtag

- China

- Online to offline (O2O)



Regulatory trends



- Fintech Regulation

- Tax Avoidance

- Data Privacy



B2C E-commerce Market Segmentation Analysis



- B2C E-commerce Market by Payment Type, 2018-2026 (US$ Million)

- B2C E-commerce Market by Regional Outlook (US$ Million)



Key B2C E-commerce Market Analysis



This research study has segregated the analysis based on various parameters such as:

- Mergers & Acquisitions

- Patent Analysis

- Job Analysis

- Venture Financing Analysis

- Social Media Analysis

- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

- Market Variables & Impact Analysis



Key B2C E-commerce Market Vendor Landscape



The B2C E-commerce market competition is likely to intensify over the next few years. The reports predict the main reason for such stiff competition among the players is the rising number of collaborations and partnerships materializing between vendors from cross-functional domains. The tie-ups between banks and technology giants and emerging fintech startups are creating room for more innovative product and service launches. Some of the key B2C E-commerce and their latest strategic developments are listed here:



- Alibaba: The company announced a partnership with the German-based Kyto GmBH to help German B2B companies to set up their own digital store on Alibaba.com and connect with international wholesale customers on July 27.



- Amazon: In June 2022, the company unveiled its first fully autonomous mobile robot that can move heavy carts and work safely alongside humans.



- Apple: In May 2022, the company announced a partnership with German multinational software company SAP SE to develop a new suite of apps that empower workers with intuitive tools and streamline the digital supply chain.



