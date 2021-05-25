Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Is Estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate Till 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Business Travel Accident Insurance market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Travel accident insurance is a specialized type of travel insurance plan. It acts as life insurance and it is insurance against accidental death and dismemberment in the case of a travel accident. The benefits are paid regardless of whether the traveler has other AD&D coverage and life insurance. Moreover, some of the insurance plans also cover emergency medical expenses. Limited insurance plans give the maximum reimbursements range to choose from and several are designed specifically for the regular business traveler and include coverage for non-medical emergency evacuations. Business travel can be defined as the traveling performed for the purpose of business between two or more parties. Some of the examples of business travel are traveling from one branch to another branch of the same company, traveling to different locations for meeting any suppliers or business partners, and traveling for a business conference or business event across different locations. Business travel accident insurance is an important benefit for many companies, particularly those with employees who frequently travel internationally on company business. The global business travel accident insurance market was estimated to be around USD 4,489.2 million in 2019 which is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.



On 31 Oct 2018, Generali has launched a new business travel insurance and assistance solution, helping employers meet their duty of care responsibilities. This comprehensive product offers a range of multilingual global assistance services on a 24/7 basis, as well as all the key cover that employers and employees expect when traveling.



Allianz Partners (France),American International Group (United States),The Hartford (United States),Chubb Limited (United States),Assicurazioni Generali (Italy),Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan),AXA (France),Zurich Insurance (Switzerland),MetLife, Inc. (United States),Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States),Aviva (United Kingdom),Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States),Sirius International Insurance Group (Bermuda),Bupa (United Kingdom),Starr International Company, Inc. (United States),Seven Corners Inc.Â (United States)



Type (Single Trip Coverage, Annual Trip Coverga), Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), End User (Business, Government, Others)



Market Trends:

Employees Concerns Regarding Business Travel at Present Scenario Pushing the Employers to Adopt Business Travel Insurance

Digitalization and Innovation Across the Insurance Sector



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Business Travel

The Rising Worldwide Business Travel Spending



Challenges:

COVID-19 Acting as a Major Challenge for Business Travel Insurers For The Next Few Years



Opportunities:

Opportunities Across Emerging Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Business Travel Accident Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Business Travel Accident Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Business Travel Accident Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Business Travel Accident Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Business Travel Accident Insurance market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Business Travel Accident Insurance various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Business Travel Accident Insurance.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



