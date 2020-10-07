Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Business Travel Accident Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Business Travel Accident Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), MetLife, Inc. (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Zurich Insurance (Switzerland), AWP (Australia), AXA (France), American International Group (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Tokio Marine Holdings (Tokyo) and Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers (United Kingdom).



A travel accident insurance is a specialized type of travel insurance plan. It acts as life insurance and it is an insurance against accidental death and dismemberment in the case of a travel accident. The benefits are paid regardless of whether the traveler has other AD&D coverage and life insurance. Moreover, some of the insurance plans also cover emergency medical expenses. Limited insurance plans give the maximum reimbursements range to choose from and several are designed specifically for the regular business traveler and include coverage for non-medical emergency evacuations. Business travel accident insurance is an important benefit for many companies, particularly those with employees who frequently travel internationally on company business. According to AMA, the Global Business Travel Accident Insurance market is expected to see growth rate of 9.3%



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- The Rapidly Rising International Trade

- The Growing Expansion of Businesses Globally



Restraints

- Lack of Guidance of Business Travel Accident Insurance

- High Premium of Business Travel Accident Insurance



Opportunities

- Growing Awareness among Small Organizations to Protect Their Employees

- Addition of Attractive Features to the Plans by Insurance Companies



The Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Single Trip Coverage, Annual Multi Trip Coverage, Others), Distribution Channel (Insurance Company, Insurance Broker, Banks, Insurance Aggregators, Others), End User (Corporations, Government, International Travelers and Employees (Expats))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Business Travel Accident Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Business Travel Accident Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Business Travel Accident Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Business Travel Accident Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Business Travel Accident Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Business Travel Accident Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Business Travel Accident Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Business Travel Accident Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



