Major Players in Market are:

Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy), Allianz (Germany), Seven Corners (United States), Travel Safe Insurance (United States), USI Insurance Services (United States), MH Ross Travel (United States), American International Group (United States), AXA Group (France), Chubb (United States) and Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd. (United Kingdom)



What is Business Travel Insurance?

The global business travel insurance market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to the rapidly changing global economic order & trade practices. Business travel insurance provides insurance cover for business trips of a customer or an organization and other many services. Additionally, it provides dismemberment benefits and accidental death coverage for employees who are traveling for their company's business. The growth of the business travel market is driven by huge investments made by regional governments.



Business Travel Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Distribution Channel (Insurance Trade, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Insurance Aggregator, Others), Type of User (B2B, B2C, B2B2C), Insurance Cover (Single Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-trip Travel Insurance), End User (Corporations, Government, International Traveler and Employees)



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Multi-Trip Policies



Market Drivers

- Significant Growth in Number of Business Trip



Opportunities

- Travel Insurance is Mandated to Obtain VISA in Countries such as the U.S., France, Belgium, and Others



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness towards Business Travel Insurance among Consumers



Challenges

- Stringent Regulations towards Travel Insurance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Business Travel Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Business Travel Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Business Travel Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Business Travel Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Business Travel Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Business Travel Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Business Travel Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Business Travel Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Business Travel Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Business Travel Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Business Travel Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



