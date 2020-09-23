Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Business Travel Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Business Travel Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Business Travel Insurance Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Business Travel Insurance Market are:

Assicurazioni Genarali, Allianz, Seven Corners, Travel Safe Insurance, USI Insurance Services, MH Ross Travel, American International Group, AXA Group, Chubb, Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd.



Brief Overview on Business Travel Insurance

The global business travel insurance market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to the rapidly changing global economic order & trade practices. Business travel insurance provides insurance cover for business trips of a customer or an organization and other many services. Additionally, it provides dismemberment benefits and accidental death coverage for employees who are traveling for their companyâ€™s business. The growth of the business travel market is driven by huge investments made by regional governments.



Global Business Travel Insurance Market Scope & Segmentation:

Study by Distribution Channel (Insurance Trade, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Insurance Aggregator, Others), Type of User (B2B, B2C, B2B2C), Insurance Cover (Single Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-trip Travel Insurance), End User (Corporations, Government, International Traveler and Employees)



Recent Development in Global Business Travel Insurance Market:

On 29th August 2018, Allianz Partners has announced the launch of three new innovation centers focusing on travel, health, and assistance.



Market Drivers

- Significant Growth in Number of Business Trip

- High Adoption of Business Travel Insurance in Enterprises



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Multi-Trip Policies

- The Rise in Incidence of Loss of Luggage due to the Increase in Tourist Arrivals Acts

- Expansion Of Overseas Business



Market Challenges

- Stringent Regulations towards Travel Insurance



Market Restraints:

- Lack of Awareness towards Business Travel Insurance among Consumers



Market Opportunities:

- Travel Insurance is Mandated to Obtain VISA in Countries such as the U.S., France, Belgium, and Others

- Increase in Global Safety Concerns



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Business Travel Insurance Market

Chapter 05 – Global Business Travel Insurance Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Business Travel Insurance Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Business Travel Insurance market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Business Travel Insurance Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Business Travel Insurance Market

Chapter 09 – Global Business Travel Insurance Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Business Travel Insurance Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Business Travel Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



