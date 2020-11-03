Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Business Travel Insurance Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Business Travel Insurance Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy), Allianz (Germany), Seven Corners (United States), Travel Safe Insurance (United States), USI Insurance Services (United States), MH Ross Travel (United States), American International Group (United States), AXA Group (France), Chubb (United States) and Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd. (United Kingdom)



The global business travel insurance market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to the rapidly changing global economic order & trade practices. Business travel insurance provides insurance cover for business trips of a customer or an organization and other many services. Additionally, it provides dismemberment benefits and accidental death coverage for employees who are traveling for their company's business. The growth of the business travel market is driven by huge investments made by regional governments.



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Multi-Trip Policies

- The Rise in Incidence of Loss of Luggage due to the Increase in Tourist Arrivals Acts

- Expansion Of Overseas Business



Market Drivers

- Significant Growth in Number of Business Trip

- High Adoption of Business Travel Insurance in Enterprises



Opportunities

- Travel Insurance is Mandated to Obtain VISA in Countries such as the U.S., France, Belgium, and Others

- Increase in Global Safety Concerns



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness towards Business Travel Insurance among Consumers



Challenges

- Stringent Regulations towards Travel Insurance



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



1) How Study Have Considered the Impact of COVID-19 / Economic Slowdown of 2020 ?

Analyst at AMAare constantly gathering and conducting survey with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to evaluate study and market estimates. Due to lockdown different online medium and procedures are followed like Survey Monkey, LinkedIn Connections, and Email reach and industry forum to established industry viewpoint to garner rich insights for study. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Business Travel Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



2) Can list of players be customizeaccordingto targeted regional geographies to match business objective?

The profiled list of companies in the report are Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy), Allianz (Germany), Seven Corners (United States), Travel Safe Insurance (United States), USI Insurance Services (United States), MH Ross Travel (United States), American International Group (United States), AXA Group (France), Chubb (United States) and Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd. (United Kingdom).



** List of companies covered may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger & Acquisition Activity etc. based on the difficulty of survey since data availability needs to be confirmed by research team especially in case of privately held company. Up to 2 players can be added at no additional cost.



3) Can Market be broken down by different set of application and types?

Additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability, feasibility and depending upon timeline and toughness of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be prepared before making any final confirmation.



** 3+ Additional country of your interest can be included at no added cost feasibility test would be conducted by Analyst team of AMA based on the requirement shared and accordingly deliverable time will also be disclosed.



To comprehend Business Travel Insurance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Business Travel Insurance market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



