Business Travel Made Comfortable with Hotel Accommodations from City Edge

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- City Edge offers comfortable yet affordable hotel accommodations for business travelers. They can stay at the studio apartment in Melbourne without paying hefty tariff and that is what its USP is. Nevertheless, as business travel is a part of life for many people and at times they need extended stay, in such a situation it becomes essential to book a studio apartment in Melbourne offered by City Edge.



Studio apartment in Melbourne is the perfect accommodation solution for several reasons that include comfort, space, flexibility and value, etc. amongst others. City Edge has carved a niche with its fully furnished serviced apartments that it offers to business travelers as well as ordinary travelers. The tariff is kept low to bring higher occupancy for it understands that every unbooked bed is a loss.



Most of its apartments come with kitchens, one or two bedrooms and some with laundries and private balconies too; thus, travelers have plenty of space and comfort. A company representative says, “Our less expensive studio apartment alternative provides guests with open plan living, dining and sleeping areas without compromising the needs of travelers who prefer the apartment option over a hotel room.”



This accommodation provider also offers attractive corporate rates to qualifying businesses and helps travelers get predictable rates - often the best in town. Travelers get all the Comforts of Home, consistent and personalized services and productive environment at City Edge. The organization is all set to bring highly comfortable stay in one of the most liveable cities in the world, Melbourne and that too at lower tariff.



About - City Edge Apartment Hotels

Taking care of all these values City Edge offers quality apartment accommodation for the informed traveler at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in serving the needs of informed and value conscious travelers for nearly two decades.



For more information, please visit http://www.cityedge.com.au.