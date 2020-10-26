Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Business Travel Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Business Travel investments from 2020 to 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Business Travel Market: Carlson Holdings, Inc. (Carlson Wagonlit Travel), American Express Company (American Express Global Business Travel), Expedia Group, Inc., BCD Group (BCD Travel) and Other.



February 2018, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), a leading global travel management company, has today announced it will acquire Hogg Robinson Group (HRG) PLC, a global B2B services company specializing in travel management, in a recommended all-cash acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital. The acquisition is conditioned on receipt of antitrust and other regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.



Business travel is undertaken by people for the growth and development of their businesses and includes various activities such as transportation, accommodation, business work, etc. Business travel also enables a company in expanding their global presence through networking.



With the growth of business travel, the need for providing managed travel services is also growing rapidly. Many companies form their own corporate travel policies in order to meet the traveling requirements of their employees. Companies can manage their business travel requirements by utilizing the business travel programs or services offered by various travel management companies or by providing the facilities of online or self-booking tools to their employees.



Business travel has been segmented on the basis of type, purpose, service, traveler and industry. The major types of business travel include managed and unmanaged business travel. On the basis of purpose, business travel has been divided into marketing, trade shows, client meetings and others. On the basis of services, business travel has been segmented into transportation, food and lodging and recreation. The two main industries which require business travel are government and the corporate industry. On the basis of traveler, business travel has been segregated into solo and group travelers.



The global business travel market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as increasing internet penetration, growth in internet of things (IoT), increasing involvement of artificial intelligence, globalization etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are data breaches and use of videoconferencing by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



