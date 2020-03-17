Business Travel Market Making Comeback with Growth; Expected CAGR of 4.2%

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- The market intelligence report on Business Travel is prepared through diligent compilation of analytical study based on historical records, current and upcoming statistics and future developments. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Global Business Travel Market, along with various depending aspects related and associated with the market. Business Travel industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.



Business travel refers to work or business related travel trips. The business travel market has high growth prospects owing to globalization businesses. Air travel is the easiest and fastest travel mode hence business professionals adopting air travel mode for business trips for visiting the project site, promoting products, building new partnerships, and others. Further. Travel and tourism companies are focusing on marketing strategies to gain a customer base. In addition, the online booking platform for flight tickets is growing which is expected to drive the demand for business travel over the forecasted period. According to AMA, the Global Business Travel market is expected to see growth rate of 4.2%.



Airbnb Inc. (United States), American Express Travel (United States), Expedia Inc. (United States), BCD Travel (Netherlands), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (India), Flight Centre Travel Group (Australia), The Priceline Group (United States), Fareportal, Inc. (United States), Wexas Travel (United States) and Booking Holdings (United States).



Market Drivers

- Growth in Travel and Tourism Industry

- Rise in Globalization of Businesses

Market Trend

- Growing Popularity of Flights as the Fastest and Easiest Mode of Travel

- Emphasizing On Marketing Strategies in the Travel and Tourism Industry

Restraints

- Fluctuating Flight Prices

Opportunities

- Growing Online Booking Platform for Business Travel

- Rising Demand for Leisure Travel Facilities

Challenges

- Low Adoption Rate in Low and Middle Income Group Countries



To comprehend Global Business Travel market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Business Travel market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Business Travel by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400



Business Travel Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Business Travel - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Business Travel by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

