Business Travel Market Tipped for Strong Growth Track : Airbnb, Expedia, Fareportal

Airbnb Inc. (United States), American Express Travel (United States), Expedia Inc. (United States), BCD Travel (Netherlands), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (India), Flight Centre Travel Group (Australia), The Priceline Group (United States), Fareportal, Inc. (United States), Wexas Travel (United States) , Booking Holdings (United States).



Scope of the Report of Business Travel

Business travel refers to work or business related travel trips. The business travel market has high growth prospects owing to globalization businesses. Air travel is the easiest and fastest travel mode hence business professionals adopting air travel mode for business trips for visiting the project site, promoting products, building new partnerships, and others. Further. Travel and tourism companies are focusing on marketing strategies to gain a customer base. In addition, the online booking platform for flight tickets is growing which is expected to drive the demand for business travel over the forecasted period.



by Industry (Government, Corporate), Service (Transportation, Food & Lodging, Recreation Activity), Traveler (Group, Solo)



Market Trends:

Growing Popularity of Flights as the Fastest and Easiest Mode of Travel

Emphasizing On Marketing Strategies in the Travel and Tourism Industry



Opportunities:

Growing Online Booking Platform for Business Travel

Rising Demand for Leisure Travel Facilities



Market Drivers:

Growth in Travel and Tourism Industry

Rise in Globalization of Businesses



Challenges:

Low Adoption Rate in Low and Middle Income Group Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Business Travel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Business Travel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Business Travel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Business Travel

Chapter 4: Presenting the Business Travel Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Business Travel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Business Travel Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



