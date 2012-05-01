New Consumer Goods market report from World Market Intelligence: "Business Traveler Expectations of Technology and Green Initiatives in the Hotels Sector in 2012: Survey Intelligence"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- Business Traveler Expectations of Technology and Green Initiatives in the Hotels Sector in 2012: Survey Intelligence' is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from WMI's exclusive panel of global business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis on global trends in hotel accommodation and forecasts how expenditure patterns are set to change in 2012. This report also examines new technologies, green initiatives and socially responsible measures that appeal to business travelers. Survey results have been presented and analyzed based on travel frequency, age, gender and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of hotel industry consumer respondents related to the following:
- Average duration of stay at business hotels
- Change in expenditure on hotel accommodation
- Importance of green certifications and key sustainable facilities
- Critical social responsibility initiatives, chief technology features, key website features influencing online reservations and importance of mobile technology services
Reasons to Get this Report
- Effectively examine business traveler perceptions on the average length of stay in a hotel, the change in hotel accommodation expenditure and determine business growth opportunities.
- Explore business traveler affinity towards green certifications and sustainability initiatives and successfully implement them into hotel operations.
