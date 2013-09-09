Business Trend Website SmartBusinessTrends Lauches Online Platform Providing Latest Trends and Tips

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- SmartBusinessTrends proudly announces the launch of its new business trends and news site at www.smartbusinesstrends.com. Providing quality content to business professionals, the site offers a daily dose of news, trends, business tips and information all in one location.



Launched as a way to find the latest information from the financial, business, marketing, and management industries, SmartBusinessTrends covers the topics that enable professionals to stay on top of important business news and the latest trends making a difference for businesses of all sizes. The site also offers business tips to help business owners and entrepreneurs increase their productivity, be more successful, and create the best choices for their businesses and personal selves that create more balanced lives.



According to a popular article on the site, "In order to have a lead a good life, and have a more richer, fulfilling personal and professional life, self-improvement is essential.



A lot of people out there – including many of those reading this – might have plans to improve, but what people usually lack is the means – the means to get where they want to be, to be who they want to be, to improve certain aspects of their lives like they want to.



The truth is that there could be plenty of reasons why one would want to look into self-improvement."



Stemming from this important concept, a special section of the site is devoted to having a successful business mindset. Many articles are devoted to topics on productivity, keeping employees happy and productive, and inspiring quotations on a variety of topics. Recent popular articles include "7 Productivity Tips Lessons from Successful People," "10 Qualities of Successful Entrepreneurs," and "7 Things Killing Your Productivity."



SmartBusinessTrends was launched by Emma You in March 2013 with a mission to provide quality content to business professionals. Hailing from the San Francisco Bay area and a former assistant professor of mathematics, she went on to become an entrepreneur and start her own businesses. Her focus today is on developing web applications, websites and blogs to deliver exceptional results to global visitors by leveraging the power of internet.



As an energetic resource to keep business professionals on the top of their game, SmartBusinessTrends delivers this vision by providing readers with important information that they need to know to balance their personal and professional lives while staying on top of the latest news and trends in their industry.



About SmartBusinessTrends

SmartBusinessTrends is a platform for business owners, entrepreneurs, corporate gurus and tech-savvy people. It is dedicated to bringing the best business news and events, updates from the corporate and entrepreneurial world, information on finance, marketing and management, as well as some of the best productivity LifeHacks to its audience. For more information, visit http://www.smartbusinesstrends.com.