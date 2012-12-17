Business VoIP Explains in Detail How to Go About Selecting VoIP Service

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Businesses, in order to remain competitive, need every edge they can get and Business VoIP service gives them an advantage over competitors. With a Business VoIP phone, one can hold global conferences for very little cost or do business while at home without clients knowing this is the case. Recording a podcast has never been easier thanks to this phone service and collaborating has taken another step forward with the use of this phone system. Dave Burton of Business VoIP points out the fact that these are just a few of the things a business can do with a business VoIP phone system.



"The first thing a business should do is determine whether or not business VoIP is the right choice. A broadband connection is needed along with routers and switches for those who work from home or have a number of employees. Learn how much bandwidth is allowed by the ISP and monitor it to see if the business comes close to this limit. SIP-enabled phones will be needed or an analog telephone adaptor must be used to take calls using the VoIP system," Mr. Burton explains. "Businesses which have these items or are willing to invest in them should definitely look further into VoIP."



Reliability and portability are two factors to consider when purchasing VoIP service, Mr. Burton goes on to say. "In the event VoIP service goes down for any reason, callers are still able to leave a voice mail and, in the past few years, this service has improved significantly. Portability is a major advantage of this service as there are times when only one person in the company can handle an issue. With VoIP service, he or she will be available anytime and anywhere and high cell phones bills won't be a problem."



Businesses save a great deal when using VoIP service and this is especially true for companies with a sales force in multiple locations. One major benefit of going this route is the system is easily scaled to meet the changing needs of the company. Providers must be compared and the same is true of equipment. "This is one area where a business cannot afford to cut corners. The telephone remains the lifeline of most businesses so companies must ensure theirs is up and running at all times and the right provider and ISP increases this likelihood," Mr. Burton states. "Visit Business VoIP to learn more about this type of phone service, providers offering the service and equipment needed to make use of VoIP service."



