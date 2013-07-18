Business VoIP Review: Adtran VoIP Adapters - Expert Review from TelcoDepot.com

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- This edition of Business VoIP Review takes a look at highly recommended high-performance Adtran VoIP gateways and adapters.



About Adtran VoIP Gateways



Adtran products set the bar for high performance and also come at affordable rates – making them a preferred VoIP phone system solution for business telecoms on any scale.



From the Experts:



“Adtran is all about high performing networks, and the fact that their solutions are affordable puts them in a class of their own as preferred telecom solutions for business applications on any scale." – Yaron Ram, Principal at TelcoDepot.com



Recommended Products:



Adtran TA 904 IP Business Gateway (Adtran TA 904 IP Business Gateway is an ideal solution to add VoIP services to a legacy PBX. It converts VoIP services to a T1 or PRI interface. It can also provide 4 FXS/analog line ports).



Discounts and free shipping may also be available on some Adtran models; please inquire with TelcoDepot.com customer service.



Meet the Experts:



TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phone systems, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business telephone systems and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Get Started



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com VoIP gateways and accessories, including available systems, configuration options and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/voip-gateways. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.