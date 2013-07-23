Business VoIP Review: Digium Switchvox - Expert Review by TelcoDepot.com

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- In this edition of Business VoIP Review, the phone system experts at TelcoDepot.com provide an in-depth look at the Digium Switchvox VoIP systems for SMEs.



About Asterisk Systems



The Asterisk Appliance is a standalone, embedded Asterisk-based PBX phone system designed and deployed for SME’s with 2-50 users, remote offices with between 2-50 users per site, and managed service providers for on-premise CPE-based solutions with SIP or IAX trunking.



Expert Review:



“Switchvox is designed for small and medium enterprises and features a rich, cost-effective and reliable telephony solution that makes the difference for growing businesses in terms of productivity and efficiency." – Yaron Ram, Principal at TelcoDepot.com.



Key Features/Benefits



- Asterisk is preferred by growing businesses because it is easy-to-install

- feature-rich for a lower cost profile than traditional key installations

- Asterisk Switchvox can function as a voice mail server

- PBX functionality

- Conferencing server functionality

- VoIP gateway functionality

- IVR server functionality

- Simplified management

- Easy fine tuning and configuration

- The Asterisk appliance also includes 1 year of silver support from Digium



Recommended Devices - for small and medium scale enterprises



1. Digium Asterisk Appliance S800i

2. Digium Asterisk Appliance S844i

3. Digium Asterisk Appliance S808i



Meet the Experts:



TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phone system, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business phones and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com Digium Switchvox offer, including available phone systems, accessories, support and shipping options and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/voip-phone-systems/switchvox. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.