Innovative Business Services Releases Streamlined New Website

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Innovative Business Services (IBS), warehouse and fulfillment experts, announced the launch of their new and improved website. Frisco, Texas based, Seven5 Seven3 Marketing Group was tapped to perform the services in modernizing the company’s site. “Our new website, offers a contemporary feel and streamlined user experience, all while demonstrating our capabilities to our existing and new customers,” says owner and president, Kathy Stockton.



The site skillfully details the vast warehousing and fulfillment experience and services IBS provides for companies that are both large and small. Innovative Business Services is a trailblazer in providing “right-fit” tailored services for start-ups and smaller companies, helping secure IBS as one of the top warehouse and fulfillment providers in North Texas. Additionally, the new site features case studies and testimonials from clients the company has served over the years including major players like Verizon, Gruppo Campari (owners of SKYY Spirits and Frangelico) Maya Road, The Austin Ad Group and Club Corp.



The new site has integrated social media features including a blog and links to social media sites LinkedIn and Facebook. “With our over 17 years of industry experience, our goal is to become an industry knowledge center by utilizing our blog and other social media tools to educate businesses considering services such as ours. We truly built this website with the end user in mind,” Stockton added.



The site also offers access to Innovative Business Services state-of-the-art online inventory management portal, via a secure login area, to ensure customers can access their information 24/7. “We’re so thrilled to get the site launched. All of our customers are so excited about our new site. They’ve been sharing our site link with their friends and colleagues, traffic and interest has dramatically increased, so I know we made the right direction with these changes,” said Stockton.



To visit the new site, go to http://www.ibstx.com.



About Innovative Business Services

With Almost 20 years of experience, Innovative Business Services (IBS) Your Business Fulfillment Experts has been driven by our strong values of integrity, customer service and commitment to our clients. Our services include warehouse and fulfillment, inventory and order management, packing and picking, kit assembly, direct to consumer (DTC) fulfillment, special project and event fulfillment and ecommerce fulfillment. From our facility in North Texas, we reach 96% of the Continental U.S. by ground in 3 days or less. IBS has proven tailored solutions to fit your business, no matter the size.