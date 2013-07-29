Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Tiffany C. Wright, founder of The Resourceful CEO, announces her series of small business loan teleseminars which will be hosted from her website beginning Tuesday, September 10, 2013 at 7:00pm EDT.



Titled, "Everything a Small Business Needs to Get a Bank Loan: A Five-Part Teleseminar Series", the seminars will be available at the following location:



http://theresourcefulceo.com/small-business-loans-teleseminar



The series will run over five weeks with teleseminars beginning every Tuesday at 7pm EDT through October 8.



The teleseminar series will cover the following topics, "How to Qualify for a Bank Loan", "Loans for Start-ups", "Best Banks for Small Businesses", "Alternative Loan Sources", and "Build Business Credit". The teleseminars will go in depth into the subjects of loan requirements, loan guarantees, types of banks and their decision-making process, alternative lending and credit building.



Tiffany C. Wright developed her teleseminar series from her experience as an entrepreneur, COO and CFO and as an advisor to small and medium size businesses. Again and again, she's asked the same questions and sees companies making the same mistakes. Owners and officers of small to medium size businesses often don't realize the business loan opportunities open to them. Tiffany C. Wright has helped companies obtain over $33 Million in financing over the last several years. These companies have attracted over $31 million in contracts and purchase orders in that same timeframe.



Small businesses anywhere in the US can get access to Tiffany C. Wright's expertise in small business loans and financing. Businesses have opportunities for financing from both traditional and innovative sources. The teleseminar pierces the veil surrounding loan decisions and analyzes the inner-working of decision-making so small business owners will come away from each teleseminar in the series with a focus on to-do's needed in order to access business loans and financing.



"Everything a Small Business Needs to Get a Bank Loan: A Five-Part Teleseminar Series" will cover the when, the how and the why of getting a business loan. Leading with examples of how companies successfully navigate acquiring business loans and how some companies have dropped the ball, Tiffany Wright focuses on what decision makers consider important in a business and in its presentation.



For more information go to: http://theresourcefulceo.com/small-business-loans-teleseminar



About Tiffany C. Wright

Located in Atlanta, GA, Tiffany Wright obtained her MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Her company, The Resourceful CEO, provides financial and operational products and solutions to small and medium businesses. She is also the author of "Solving the Capital Equation: Financing Solutions for Small Businesses".



CONTACT

245 N. Highland Ave. NE

Suite 230-246

Atlanta, GA 30307

Ph: 404-642-0509

Email: info@theresourcefulceo.com