New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Kurt Lucien (Amazon TOP Selling Author: "Web Marketing For Small Businesses") introduces his 12 Step-by-step, proven marketing methods in his Small Business Marketing Tutorial (http://www.smallbusinessmarketingtutorial.com). Results count more than any measurement of traffic or attention. Results means sales. Sales come from leads, and those leads can be labeled with many different names, but it still comes down to information about someone who wants to buy.



Small Business Marketing Tutorial (http://www.smallbusinessmarketingtutorial.com) believe small business marketing should be easy and fun. Local businesses benefit from Kurt Lucien's practical and time tested approach to mixing today's technology with marketing that has worked for local businesses throughout the ages. Anyone looking for a practical and no nonsense education in online marketing or who wants to add to their DIY marketing skills is encouraged to get the Small Business Marketing Tutorial series from Kurt Lucien, one of the internets most successful lead generating machines.



Over its course of twelve marketing steps - Small Business Marketing Tutorial not only helps a business generates leads, but does an awesome job of creating:



1. More Branding

2. More Traffic

3. More Leads

4. More New Customers (Conversions)

5. More Repeat Customers

6. More Customer Referrals



Test Drive three (3) of the practical, proven, fun and easy lead generation strategies today by going to http://www.smallbusinessmarketingtutorial.com/special-Offer. Then, if you agree that it's the BEST marketing value you've EVER received( get access to all of the other strategies.



CONTACT

Name: Kurt Lucien

Company: Karitsu Inc

Company URL: http://HowDoYouGetMoreClients.com

Tel: 866-646-6564