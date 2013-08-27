Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- In a world where more and more people are venturing into business for themselves, unseen problems arise for these entrepreneurs who must adjust to the independence and responsibility of business marketing. To this end Bernadette TV announces the release of this week's video "How Much Should I Charge?", available on YouTube and the Bernadette TV website (http://www.bernadettedoyle.com). Bernadette Doyle presents weekly videos aimed at women and men who are in the midst of starting or looking for more success running a small business.



Bernadette TV's "How Much Should I Charge?" video is also available on YouTube at the following address: http://youtu.be/NtJBO78Rs4I



"Be the best you can be in your business and your life." That's the motto of Bernadette TV. Each week Bernadette Doyle answers a question from someone looking to further their business success. In this week's video she takes a question about how to set prices for services and how to stick to those prices while negotiating with a client, including an exercise to help those who find they choke when discussing price with a potential client.



Bernadette Doyle believes that deep down we all were born for greatness. She says, "As small children we know this. But we question it as we grow older, because everything seems so big and so impossible from our first glimpses of the adult world. People want success, but need assurances that it won’t overwhelm them or take over their lives. It is possible to have a successful growing business that makes a huge difference to others and yet STILL have a life."



Her weekly videos demonstrate practical advice for dealing with the issues of a small business. She strives to show how it all comes together, a common question for many small business owners. She wants everyone who is in business for themselves to have the tools to do work worthy of success and to have the confidence to feel that their success has been earned.



About Bernadette Doyle

For ten years Bernadette Doyle has applied her business expertise to helping people reach their dreams. She operates Bernadette Doyles' Client Magnet (http://www.clientmagnets.com) and Bernadette TV (http://www.bernadettedoyle.com). She built an impressive corporate client list as a full-time training consultant, and delivered sales training all over the world. She now applies her expertise to her own businesses and has relocated to Ireland where she now runs her business part-time so she can devote more time to her two sons.



CONTACT

Bernadette Doyle

http://www.bernadettedoyle.com