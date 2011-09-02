Omnia Group Web Marketing Services Announces Omnia iSales for Business Website Marketing

Firenze, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2011 -- Omnia Group Web Marketing Services, a division of the Omnia Group, is pleased to announce the rollout of Omnia iSales. Designed specifically for new and existing clients, Omnia iSales allows companies to have their Websites promoted for a small fee based on items sold via Website marketing initiatives. The Omnia Group Web marketing and social media marketing services division develops strategic Web marketing initiatives for companies via search engine optimization, email marketing, banner advertising and promotional campaigns on major social channels like Facebook and Twitter.



The Omnia Group has more than a decade of experience promoting products and services online across international markets the world over. The company is comprised of a group of companies operating in the fields of consultancy and service delivery in the IT sector for medium and large corporate business clients. The Omnia Group includes Omnia Software Ltd, Omnia Group Ltd., Inc. and Omnia2Business Service. The Divisions span information systems engineering, software development and business process automation application.



The Omnia Group created the Omnia Group Web Marketing Services Division with the goal of transforming the Web into a priority marketing channel via the latest Website positioning and social media marketing tools. While new and existing business clients can choose from a variety of packages, the objective of Omnia iSales is to complement traditional sales channels with a company Website that creates qualified leads and sales 24/7, so businesses can increase revenue. “We manage each company’s entire online sales process and rather than paying an upfront fee for services, the Omnia iSales model allows clients to pay a small percentage of actual sales, so fees are based on actual results,” said an Omnia Group spokesperson.



Search engines are the main source for companies who want to find new contacts and new opportunities through the Internet. Omnia Group Web Marketing Services specializes in SEO, marketing and Website promotion. “The average conversion efficiency in the business is two new contacts per 100 visits, so we understand how important it is to increase the client company's site visits in order to achieve business results through the Web channel,” said the company spokesperson.



As one of many examples of the division’s social media marketing projects, the Omnia-managed project known as "I give you Florence" was centered around a Facebook page, Twitter profile, foursquare collateral and a brand page on a major tourism Website. The Facebook page, which offers the most interesting events of Florence and its province, has grown by more than 70 users per day and more than 16,00 active users monthly. Clients can automatically translate the Italian Website utilizing online translation software. For more information on Omnia Group and Omnia Web Marketing Services, please visit http://www.omniagroup.it/web-marketing/