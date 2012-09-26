Business2Sell Announces the Launch of Its New Mobile Website

Gold Coast, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Business2Sell, a one stop shop for buying and selling businesses throughout Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa, recently launched a mobile site. In addition to allowing buyers to look for business for sale and view a better customised smart devices friendly design, the mobile site also features an easier-to-navigate home page.



Manish Khanna, the founder of Business2Sell, said the increase in the number of visitors to his website from mobile devices has increased rapidly over the past year. The trend for people to use their mobile devices more often made this the perfect time to launch the new mobile site, he noted.



“It is amazing to see that 25 percent of our visitors are coming from mobile devices,” Manish said.



“In the past month, we have had 16201 visits from mobile devices and over 13,510 visits through iPads and iPhones. Our total visits for the past month was 61,451. And we hit 338,428 page views and 250,043 unique page views in the past one month.”



Since iPhones and iPads have been on the market, the website technology has evolved for better. It has increased the number of visitors because of the easy to access devices and internet. Up until late 2009 it was mainly used for games and other purposes, but now as the Apps and Mobile friendly sites are available, that is creating a new way of using these devices.



Business2Sell realized that the Mobile market is too large to ignore and has to be looked after, especially after entering the U.S., UK and Canadian markets. A recent study shows that “Eighty six million Americans now shop on their smart phones.” This definitely is a dramatic shift in customer behavior and it must not be ignored for any successful Internet Portal.



Some other facts are that 234 million American own mobile devices. In March 2012 it was announced that Apple has sold over 3 million iPads over a weekend. It was predicted that Apple may sell 56.2 million iPads in 2012. That is over a million iPads per week.



“You don’t need a magnifying glass to solve this puzzle; anyone can tell which direction the industry has taken, and we must not forget about the Windows 8 which is about to be launched in Oct 2012,” Manish said.



Business2Sell seems to be ticking on all the right boxes and advancing into new era of technology while progressing in the right direction, he added. It is only matter of time when they will bring one of the first Mobile Apps in the Business for the sale industry. For sure, all of this effort will not go unnoticed.



About Business2Sell

Business2Sell has been operating since 2006 and has reached the top four websites in buying and selling businesses in Australia. The website has over 10,000 businesses for sale listed all over world. The site reaches over 2,400 unique visitors and 18,000 page views per day. Business2Sell has over 140 Business Brokers listing their businesses for sale with the company every day. It is listed on the first page in Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines for all competitive keywords. Its aim is to provide all business buyers, private sellers, business brokers, Franchise, Valuation and Business Loans requirements under one website. For more information, please visit http://www.business2sell.com.au