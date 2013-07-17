BusinessContinuityHQ.com Teaches Business Owners the Fundamentals of Business Continuity Management

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Every day, businesses all over the world experience disasters, unexpected events, and tragedies. Some of these businesses give up and close down. Other business have prepared for the unexpected and continue running the business no matter what events occur.



At BusinessContinuityHQ.com, visitors will learn the secrets of business continuity. Business continuity refers to the process whereby an organization protects its critical functions in order to survive an unexpected emergency, disaster, threat, or accident. Those who are new to the concept of business continuity can learn everything they need to know at BusinessContinuityHQ.com, which is built to teach business managers how to ensure their business lasts through any unexpected events.



As a spokesperson for BusinessContinuityHQ.com explains, preparing for the unexpected requires business owners to first recognize the most critical parts of their business:



“The human body handles illnesses and injuries by sending blood to its most critical organs. Just like the human body, successful businesses need to identify which parts of the business need to be protected during a crisis. After identifying those parts, they can begin creating emergency response plans while also training managers how to deal with specific emergencies.”



The BusinessContinuityHQ.com website lists a number of advantages for businesses that invest in Business Continuity (BC) processes. Specifically, businesses with BC and Business Continuity Management (BCM) processes in place are more likely to recover quickly and stay in business after an emergency event.



In many cases, businesses need to revert to a minimum operating level during and after a crisis. Employees may need time off, while customers may not be willing to do business during the fallout of the event. Until normal business services resume, business owners are faced with the choice of intelligently dealing with the crisis or letting their business fail.



Business owners who are ready to learn about business continuity concepts can discover a wide range of free resources available at BusinessContinuityHQ.com. The site has released a number of informational articles, including:



- “Producing a Business Continuity Plan”

- “Implementing the Business Continuity Plan”

- “Risk Assessment and Risk Analysis”



Business managers who want to prepare their company for any type of unexpected event or disaster can visit BusinessContinuityHQ.com to learn more. The website features all of the resources visitors need in order to produce an intelligent business continuity plan, including disaster recovery techniques and personnel management procedures.



