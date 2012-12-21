Business.eDist.com Adds Dragon Medical Practice Edition/Olympus Professional Dictation Portals

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Business.Edist.com recently announced that their website now offers a new marketing portal for both Dragon® Medical Practice Edition and Olympus Professional Dictation products. As the Business Solutions Division of eDist Corporate, Business.eDist.com provides training, certification, sales and after sales support services for industry leading manufacturers such as Brother, Dictaphone, Nuance, Olympus, Philips, Plantronics, Canon, and DYMO.



With 39 years of experience servicing their valued partners, eDist Business Solutions Division has been providing excellent customer service for leading business product sellers and resellers. Now the leading source for business, dictation and speech recognition products has announced the launch of their new marketing portal for both Dragon Medical Practice Edition and Olympus Professional Dictation products.



“Our mission is to provide our customers with the best business, dictation and speech recognition products and sales support at the best prices,” said a Business.eDist.com spokesperson, Mike Whalen. “The addition of the new portals will go a long way in furthering the efficiency, product delivery and service option aspects of that goal.”



Dragon Medical Practice Edition provides an easy and complete solution for physicians to create clinical documentation and have Dragon Medical Practice Edition transcribe the text automatically. The Olympus Professional Dictation Systems are designed to meet professional dictation requirements to streamline workflow.



In addition to products and support for certification, the new portal provides sellers and resellers of both product lines with product manuals and literature, technical documents, webinar videos, presentations and much more. In conjunction with one of the premier marketing companies in the country, Business.eDist.com also offers Olympus Professional Dictations Systems and Dragon Medical Practice Edition marketing and support for businesses. This includes customizable branding collateral such as HTML e-blasts, flash advertisements, photography, post card mailers, and more; at little or no cost to their qualified eDist partners to receive and customize themselves.



As the Business Solutions Division of eDist Corporate, Business.eDist.com melds state-of-the-art training, certification, and product marketing services with the personal touch of an independent distributor. Their team of experienced technical sales staff, selected for their excellent skills and ongoing product knowledge, take pride in serving every need of the companies they call customers. Their diverse product lines offer one-stop shopping at competitive prices. “The new portals allow us to continue exceeding the expectations of our customers by simply and efficiently maximizing the offerings of our vendor partners, as well as our own product, technical, sales and marketing experts,” said Mike. For more information, please visit http://business.edist.com



About eDist Business Solutions Division

At eDist Business, their services cover training and certification on several industry leading manufacturers such as Brother, Dictaphone, Nuance, Olympus, Philips, Plantronics, Sharp, and Sony. The business solutions division of eDist Corporate is comprised of a multi-layered team of expert solution specialists that also assist in pre-sales and after sales support. The division’s marketing and technical support specialists, combined with their nationwide distribution and order entry/shipping automation, make doing business efficient and profitable for their customers.